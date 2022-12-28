U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    +10.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,521.00
    +105.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,934.75
    +19.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.27
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -11.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.59
    +0.72 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6740
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,684.37
    -160.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.84
    -6.84 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.40
    +71.39 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

DoubleDown Interactive Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on December 28, 2022

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.
·1 min read
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

SEATTLE, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company, delivering unique player experiences across a variety of genres, today announced that at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) held on December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Korea Standard Time), or December 27, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time), in Seoul, Korea, the shareholders of record as of December 5, 2022, approved the reduction of the Company’s capital reserve in the amount of KRW 330 billion pursuant to Article 461-2 of the Korean Commercial Code, as originally proposed by the Company’s board of directors.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group
1-949-574-3860
DDI@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Dow 30 Stocks List: Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, sometimes known as Dow Jones or just the Dow, is an indicator of 30 renowned American firms that are traded on NYSE and NASDAQ. One of the first and most […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million f

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million

    The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. Shares of Jounce more than doubled to $1.68, while Gilead's shares fell marginally in after market trading. Gilead will now be solely responsible for all further development and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.