DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV), a software platform that provides digital media measurement and analytics, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CFO Nicola Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company on March 18, 2024.The transaction was executed at an average price of $32.8 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $175,939.20. Following this transaction, Nicola Allais's direct ownership in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc has been adjusted accordingly.Over the past year, Nicola Allais has sold a total of 230,116 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 61 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc CFO Nicola Allais Sells Company Shares

The market capitalization of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at $5.725 billion, with the stock trading at $32.8 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 81.54, which is above the industry median of 27.93 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc has a GF Value of $40.93, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider selling activity at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a data point that investors may consider as part of their research into the company. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be evaluated alongside other financial and market information.

