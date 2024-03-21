DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV), a software platform that provides digital media measurement and analytics, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Nicola Allais, sold 5,292 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $33.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $177,534.60.Over the past year, Nicola Allais has been an active seller of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stock, with a total of 235,408 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc CFO Nicola Allais Sells 5,292 Shares

The insider transaction history for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 62 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.On the valuation front, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $33.55 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $5.754 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 81.95, which is above the industry median of 28.03 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $33.55 and the GuruFocus Value of $40.96, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The sale by the insider may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential of a stock investment.

