Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Stuart McElhinney : Thank you. Joining us today on the call are Jordan Kaplan, our President and CEO; Kevin Crummy, our CIO; and Peter Seymour, our CFO. This call is being webcast live from our website and will be available for replay during the next 90 days. You can also find our earnings package at the Investor Relations section of our website. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures discussed during today's call in the earnings package. During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict.

Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will prove to be incorrect. Therefore, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. For a more detailed description of some potential risks, please refer to our SEC filings which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. When we reach the question-and-answer portion, in consideration of others, please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up. I will now turn the call over to Jordan.

Jordan Kaplan : Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Our office leasing activity during the third quarter continued at a strong pace. We executed 225 office leases covering close to 1 million square feet. Third quarter activity had a much higher percentage of new leases as compared to second quarter. It also included quite a few new tenants over 10,000 square feet, all very good news. As we indicated last quarter, 1 large tenant in Woodland Hills renewed but downsized, which was the primary cause of our negative absorption. Nationally, office faces 3 challenges. Many commentators have simply focused on the narrative that work from home has permanently weakened office demand, that is wholly inconsistent with our experience and long-term expectations.

Once vaccinations became ubiquitous and offices reopened, we saw meaningful jumps in leasing volume, absorption and building utilization. It was not until the Fed raised rates to control inflation, that we saw the slowdown in large tenant leasing that impacted our absorption. Even with that slowdown, our office utilization has returned to very high levels which was likely aided by our markets short average commute times and low reliance on public transportation. We feel that the remaining 2 challenges have had a more meaningful national impact. One of those challenges is that many gateway markets are suffering from new construction overhang as a result of recent overbuilding. Fortunately, that has not been a problem in our markets, where strong supply constraints have limited new construction.

In fact, over the past 15 years, our markets have only added 3% to total office inventory. The third challenge, which has been most impactful for us is that tenants, in particular, large tenants have become cautious about new investment. This is understandable and likely an intended reaction to the Fed raising the cost of capital to slow the economy. Our results in recent quarters have been significantly impacted by this last factor, though the Fed's intervention is clearly cyclical. This is our fourth experience managing Douglas Emmett through a recession, which typically comes with a mix of pain and opportunity. We feel well prepared for both and are confident in the long-term health and resilience of our markets. With that, I will turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Crummy : Thanks, Jordan, and good morning, everyone. Our 2 recent multifamily development projects continue to progress nicely. Our 376-unit Landmark L.A. property in Brentwood is now almost 90% leased. At our office-to-residential conversion in Honolulu, we have completed 424 of the 493 units and are on track to convert another floor into 22 apartments before year-end. We've been leasing these units as fast as we can convert them. As the remaining few office tenants move out, we will convert the last 2 floors. This quarter, we closed the new $350 million loan that was mentioned in our last call. The loan is secured by the 2 development properties, which were built using our free cash flow. The new loan bears interest at SOFR plus 137 and matures in August 2033.

At Barrington Plaza, our 712-unit apartment complex in Brentwood A significant majority of the tenants have already vacated in preparation for the installation of upgraded fire life safety systems. Tenants occupying 170 units have the right to remain until next May, and we expect them to move out at an uneven pace in the intervening period. The transaction market has remained slow, but as acquisition opportunities come to market, we are ready with ample liquidity. With that, I will turn the call over to Stuart.

Stuart McElhinney : Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. During the third quarter, we signed 225 office leases, covering 934,000 square feet, consisting of 267,000 square feet of new leases and 667,000 square feet of renewal leases. As Jordan noted, we are pleased to see more demand from new tenants over 10,000 square feet. Reflecting the fixed annual rent growth built into our office leases, average rent on our in-place office leases continues to rise, reaching a record high in the third quarter. However, as leases expire, these higher ending rents put pressure on cash leasing spreads. Still, the overall value of our new leases increased by 3.6%, even though cash spreads were down 9.7%. At an average of only $5.59 per square foot per year, our leasing costs during the third quarter remained well below the average of other office REITs in our benchmark group.

Our residential properties continue to perform well during the third quarter, providing 18% of our overall revenues, even with increasing vacancy at Barrington Plaza, which is being emptied in preparation for a major fire life safety upgrade. Our portfolio was 99% leased at quarter end with healthy rent roll-ups across all markets. With that, I'll turn the call over to Peter to discuss our results.

Peter Seymour : Thanks, Stuart. Good morning, everyone. Reviewing our results compared to the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 0.7%, primarily due to higher tenant recoveries and parking revenue from our office portfolio, and new units delivered in our multifamily portfolio, partly offset by tenants vacating Barington Plaza. FFO decreased by 15% to $0.45 per share, primarily as a result of higher interest expense on our floating rate debt. AFFO decreased 24% to $68.7 million as we built out more square footage this quarter as a result of higher leasing volume, and same-property cash NOI increased by 0.4%, driven primarily by our higher revenues. Our G&A remains very low relative to our benchmark group at only 5% of revenue.

Turning to guidance. We increased our assumptions for occupancy and same-property NOI growth, but the positive impact from these changes was not enough to increase the FFO guidance outside of the range we gave you last quarter. For information on assumptions underlying our guidance, please refer to the schedule in the earnings package. As usual, our guidance does not assume the impact of future acquisitions, dispositions or financings. I will now turn the call over to the operator so we can take your questions.

