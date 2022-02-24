U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.75
    -85.25 (-2.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,365.00
    -701.00 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,153.75
    -353.75 (-2.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.20
    -39.90 (-2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.36
    +7.26 (+7.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.40
    +61.00 (+3.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +1.01 (+4.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.64
    +7.83 (+27.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6700
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,223.18
    -2,940.62 (-7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.35
    -77.02 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.89
    -225.29 (-3.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Dr Ivan Puah Reveals That Using Calcium Hydroxyapatite Injection (Radiesse®️) Post Liposuction Can Improve Skin Laxity Significantly

Amaris B. Clinic
·7 min read

Multiple studies have revealed that combining Calcium hydroxyapatite injection (Radiesse®️) with other modalities effectively promotes skin tightening. When used with Dr Ivan Puah’s novel fat removal and body contouring approach, the MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique, results will achieve an optimal outcome.

Singapore, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 2022

SINGAPORE, February 2022 — Calcium hydroxyapatite, also known as CaHA, in Radiesse®️ is the first and only FDA-approved filler available that provides both immediate and natural-looking results. Besides reversing volume loss in the face and hands, Radiesse®️ also stimulates collagen, the structural protein responsible for the youthful appearance in our skin.

Radiesse®️ also acts as a biostimulatory agent for skin tightening on the face, neck and body when diluted with sterile saline and lidocaine. It can improve the mechanical properties of the skin and stimulate neocollagenesis and elastin formation over time. Several studies have demonstrated that injecting diluted forms of Radiesse®️, when combined with other treatment modalities, have proven to deliver visible, dramatic improvement to skin properties [3, 5, 7] in the face, neck and décolletage [1, 2, 4], buttocks, thighs [5], underarms [6, 8], abdomen [6], knees, and elbows. It is also effective in treating cellulite and striae [5].

Dr. Ivan Puah is an MOH-accredited liposuction and gynecomastia surgery doctor in Singapore and appointed trainer by Merz Aesthetics for fellow doctors on aesthetics injectables, such as Xeomin® (a uniquely purified neuromodulator), Belotero® (dermal fillers) and Radiesse® (a structural filler and biostimulator). With over 15 years of body contouring and liposuction experience, he has operated on many patients with excess body fat with pre-existing loose skin. Common causes are genetically predisposed fat accumulation, rapid weight gain or loss over a short period, excess postpartum abdominal fat with stretched skin and even botched liposuction.

Combination of MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique and Radiesse filler for tighter skin

Dr. Puah has also co-conducted a study [8] on brachial laxity using the combination treatment of Ultherapy®️ and Radiesse®️, with results demonstrating significant improvements in objective and subjective measures of brachial skin laxity. Besides this, he has found that injecting diluted Radiesse®️ promotes successful and enhanced skin tightening for post-liposuction patients who have had their arms or abdomen treated.

MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique is a novel fat removal and body contouring technique that Dr. Ivan Puah has developed. This unique approach can effectively remove more than 90% of localised subcutaneous fat tissues, achieve precision sculpting, and induce collagen reproduction for firmer skin, which was previously not achievable with traditional liposuction.

In theory and practice, liposuction is not a straightforward fat removal procedure. This is why Dr. Puah views surgical body sculpting as 30% science and 70% art, taking into account safely removing fat in bulk and creating a natural and aesthetically pleasing body form.

“I have encountered patients who are worried whether removing fat will result in loose skin. The answer, in short, is no, IF the surgical approach is done right. MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique stimulates skin tightening, and for those who want to achieve even better-enhanced skin retraction, Radiesse®️ injection in diluted form is my next line of treatment as it is safe, non-surgical and non-invasive,” says Dr. Ivan Puah.

Radiesse®️ is suitable for patients with moderate skin laxity and is ideal for tackling the adverse effects of skin ageing such as sagging, loose folds, turkey neck and more. “Radiesse® injection in diluted form works as a bio-stimulating agent. It stimulates collagen and elastin production. Patients may require two treatments – the first session is done four weeks post-surgery, and the second one takes place one month later. Patients with flabby arms, abdominal skin laxity and crepe-like skin around the neck will greatly benefit from this combined treatment as it creates long-term skin tightening. In the past two years, many patients have benefited from the combined treatment of MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique for body sculpting and hyper-diluted Radiesse®️ injection to reverse crepe-like skin,” Dr Ivan Puah shares.

Body contouring results can now be fully optimised with medical technology and innovative surgical techniques and products.

###

Reference

[1] de Almeida, A. T., Figueredo, V., da Cunha, A., Casabona, G., Costa de Faria, J. R., Alves, E. V., Sato, M., Branco, A., Guarnieri, C., & Palermo, E. (2019). Consensus Recommendations for the Use of Hyperdiluted Calcium Hydroxyapatite (Radiesse) as a Face and Body Biostimulatory Agent. Plastic and reconstructive surgery. Global open, 7(3), e2160. https://doi.org/10.1097/GOX.0000000000002160

[2] Casabona, G., & Nogueira Teixeira, D. (2018). Microfocused ultrasound in combination with diluted calcium hydroxylapatite for improving skin laxity and the appearance of lines in the neck and décolletage. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 17(1), 66-72.

[3] Tatjana Pavicic, MD, PhD, Commentary on: Skin Tightening With Hyperdilute CaHA: Dilution Practices and Practical Guidance for Clinical Practice, Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Volume 42, Issue 1, January 2022, Pages NP38–NP40, https://doi.org/10.1093/asj/sjab331

[4] Yutskovskaya YA, Kogan EA. Improved Neocollagenesis and Skin Mechanical Properties After Injection of Diluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite in the Neck and Décolletage:A Pilot Study. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology : JDD. 2017 Jan;16(1):68-74. PMID: 28095536.

[5] Z Paul Lorenc, MD, FACS, Jeanette M Black, MD, Jessie S Cheung, MD, FAAD, Annie Chiu, MD, Roberta Del Campo, MD, Alan James Durkin, MD, MS, Miles Graivier, MD, FACS, Jeremy B Green, MD, FAAD, Gideon P Kwok, DO, Keith Marcus, MD, Charalambos “Babis” Rammos, MD, FACS, William Philip Werschler, MD, FAAD, FAACS, Skin Tightening With Hyperdilute CaHA: Dilution Practices and Practical Guidance for Clinical Practice, Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Volume 42, Issue 1, January 2022, Pages NP29–NP37, https://doi.org/10.1093/asj/sjab269

[6] Lapatina NG, Pavlenko T. Diluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite for Skin Tightening of the Upper Arms and Abdomen. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology : JDD. 2017 Sep;16(9):900-906. PMID: 28915285.

[7] Goldie, Kate MBChB*; Peeters, Wouter MD†; Alghoul, Mohammed MD, FACS‡; Butterwick, Kimberly MD§; Casabona, Gabriela MD║; Chao, Yates Yen Yu MD¶; Costa, Joana MD#; Eviatar, Joseph MD, FACS**; Fabi, Sabrina Guillen MD, FAAD, FAACS††; Lupo, Mary MD‡‡; Sattler, Gerhard MD§§; Waldorf, Heidi MD║║,¶¶; Yutskovskaya, Yana MD##; Lorenc, Paul MD*** Global Consensus Guidelines for the Injection of Diluted and Hyperdiluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite for Skin Tightening, Dermatologic Surgery: November 2018 - Volume 44 - Issue - p S32-S41 doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000001685

[8] Ramirez, Sylvia, and Ivan Boon Kwang Puah. "Effectiveness of combined microfocused ultrasound with visualization and subdermal calcium hydroxyapatite injections for the management of brachial skin laxity." Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology 20, no. 12 (2021): 3871-3879.

ABOUT DR. IVAN PUAH

Dr. Ivan Puah is the Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his VASER® Body Sculpting training in Colorado and Argentina. He also received training and guidance in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr. Pierre Francois Fournier, as well as dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. In Singapore, Dr. Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore.

Dr. Ivan Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers. He is also the appointed training for N-Cog Thread and Picocare Laser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through a variety and combination of services offered. Amaris B. Clinic received recognition as the “Body Sculpting Medical Centre of the Year (2021) in Asia Pacific”, "2020 Body Sculpting Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific", "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" and "2019 Body Sculpting Provider of the Year in the Asia Pacific", by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific. The clinic has also bagged the Best Innovative Treatments for Dr. Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, VASER Lipo With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique from Daily Vanity's Spa & Hair Awards 2021 and Honeycombers' Love Local Awards 2021 - Editor's Choice Winner: Best Aesthetics Clinic In Singapore.

The clinic's signature treatments include:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bianca Zen
Marketing Consultant
Amaris B. Clinic, www.amaris-b.com
140 Arab Street, Singapore 199827
+65 6536 4211 | marketing@amaris-b.com

CONTACT: Bianca Zen Amaris B. Clinic 6536 4211 marketing@amaris-b.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.