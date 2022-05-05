U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

UPDATE -- Dr. Mark Wustenberg joins ImmuCell as Commercial Leader of Stakeholder Engagement

ImmuCell Corporation
·7 min read
In this article:
  ICCC
ImmuCell Corporation
ImmuCell Corporation

PORTLAND, Maine, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certain immaterial corrections have been made to the second and fifth paragraphs.

ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that Mark Wustenberg, DVM has joined its sales and marketing team as Commercial Leader of Stakeholder Engagement.

Dr. Wustenberg has extensive experience serving the dairy industry both at the producer and the processor levels. Most recently, he managed a private consulting practice working with dairy producers and dairy-related agribusinesses. Prior to that, he worked in various executive positions at Tillamook County Creamery Association, and prior to that, he was in private dairy practice. One of his principal responsibilities for ImmuCell will be to prepare for the launch of Re-Tain®, which is subject to FDA approval.

“Mark’s skillset and network is very well aligned with the primary objectives of this role,” indicated Bobbi Brockmann, VP of Sales and Marketing for ImmuCell. “He will champion research and communication efforts aimed to bridge the value of Re-Tain® from producer to processor. I expect his veterinary experience and mentoring will make our commercial team even more robust and positively impact our First Defense® line of scours prevention products, as well.”

“Mark is the right person at the right time for us,” added Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “His experience and contacts in the industry will help us prepare for the commercial launch of Re-Tain® and increase First Defense® market share as we continue to increase our production capacity.”

Dr. Wustenberg has held leadership roles at Tillamook County Creamery, including multiple vice presidencies advising sustainability, quality, operations, public relations and member services. Additionally, he served as interim CEO for the farmer-owned cooperative based in Oregon. Dr. Wustenberg also worked with notable organizations, such as American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Dairy Marketing Incorporated, American Veterinary Medical Association, Northwest Food Processors Association, Oregon Cheese Guild and Oregon State Food Technology Department. In addition, he was part of the Monsanto Dairy Business team centering producers and processors around industry changing technologies.

“The opportunity to help bring a novel product like Re-Tain® to the marketplace and improve dairy producer profitability is something I couldn’t pass up,” said Dr. Wustenberg. “Re-Tain® is truly unique. I am already very familiar with ImmuCell and the great things they’re doing with First Defense® to prevent calf scours. Re-Tain® is yet another innovation, and I’m thrilled to be here for the start.”

Conference Call:
Separately and unrelated, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its full financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #6767746. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:
ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com.

Contacts:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO

ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700

iccc@lythampartners.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor Statement):
This Press Release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to: our plans and strategies for our business; projections of future financial or operational performance; the timing and outcome of pending or anticipated applications for regulatory approvals; factors that may affect the dairy and beef industries and future demand for our products; the extent, nature and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, and their direct and indirect impacts on our production activities, operating results and financial condition and on the customers and markets that we serve; the impact of Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine and attack on its people on the world economy including inflation and the price and availability of grain and oil; the impact of the global supply-chain disruptions on our ability to obtain, in a timely and cost-effective fashion, all the supplies and components we need to produce our products; the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on our operating expenses and financial results; the scope and timing of ongoing and future product development work and commercialization of our products; future costs of product development efforts; the estimated prevalence rate of subclinical mastitis and producers’ level of interest in treating subclinical mastitis given the current economic and market conditions; the expected efficacy of new products; estimates about the market size for our products; future market share of and revenue generated by current products and products still in development; our ability to increase production output and reduce costs of goods sold per unit; the future adequacy of our own manufacturing facilities or those of third parties with which we have contractual relationships to meet demand for our products on a timely basis; the impacts of backlogs on customer relationships; the anticipated costs of (or time to complete) planned expansions of our manufacturing facilities and the adequacy of our funds available for these projects; the continuing availability to us on reasonable terms of third-party providers of critical products or services; the robustness of our manufacturing processes and related technical issues; estimates about our production capacity, efficiency and yield, which are highly subject to biological variability and the product format mix of our sales; the future adequacy of our working capital and the availability and cost of third-party financing; future regulatory requirements relating to our products; future expense ratios and margins; future compliance with bank debt covenants; costs associated with sustaining compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations in our current operations and attaining such compliance for our facilities to produce the Nisin Drug Substance and Drug Product; our effectiveness in competing against competitors within both our existing and our anticipated product markets; the cost-effectiveness of additional sales and marketing expenditures and resources; anticipated changes in our manufacturing capabilities and efficiencies; the value of our net deferred tax assets; projections about depreciation expense and its impact on income for book and tax return purposes; and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “may”, “anticipates”, “aims”, “intends”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “seeks” and similar words and expressions. In addition, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to: difficulties or delays in development, testing, regulatory approval, production and marketing of our products (including the First Defense® product line and Re-Tain®), competition within our anticipated product markets, customer acceptance of our new and existing products, product performance, alignment between our manufacturing resources and product demand (including the consequences of backlogs or excess inventory buildup), uncertainty associated with the timing and volume of customer orders as we come out of a prolonged backlog, adverse impacts of supply chain disruptions on our operations and customer relationships, our reliance upon third parties for financial support, products and services, our small size and dependence on key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, decision making and delays by regulatory authorities, a recurrence of inflation and its impact on our customers’ order patterns, currency values and fluctuations and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on our current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including the risk factors summarized above.



