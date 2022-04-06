U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 April 2022

£44.11m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 April 2022

£44.11m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

50,003,685

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 05 April 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

88.21p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

87.39p

Ordinary share price

67.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(23.48%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 05/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



