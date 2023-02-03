DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Motley Fool

Its adjusted earnings per share fell 25% to $0.69, but still cleared the consensus forecast by two cents. AMD's stock rose slightly after that report, which looked a lot better than Intel's disastrous numbers, but its stock remains down 31% over the past 12 months. AMD's revenue rose 44% to $23.6 billion in 2022, but a lot of that growth came from its acquisition of the programmable chipmaker Xilinx last February.