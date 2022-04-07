DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Motley Fool

Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.