U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.41
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,693.80
    -14.14 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.06
    -122.78 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -5.32 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.40
    +1.06 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.30
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4840
    +0.1430 (+6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0140
    -0.3060 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.19
    +160.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.36
    -2.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 March 2022

£42.58m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 March 2022

£42.58m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

50,083,685

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 24 March 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

85.01p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

84.19p

Ordinary share price

70.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(17.07%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 24/03/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Nio stock drops on revenue beat, guidance miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • Oil prices drop as EU holds off on Russian crude ban, Rivian stock falls despite bullish note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks and commodities are trading.

  • Why The Honest Company Plunged 30% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods company got hit as its earnings report fell short of Wall Street's hopes.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

    Novavax Inc. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , Johnson & Johnson , or Moderna Inc. . (Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized in the U.S.; it is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administratio

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

    When investors look to growth stocks, they might not think about the consumer space. Today, investors can buy whole shares of some excellent, high-growth, consumer companies within a $100 budget. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru chain of coffee shops with explosive growth that has begun to emerge as a major competitor to Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts.