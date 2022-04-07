U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.82
    -23.33 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,313.60
    -182.91 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,749.25
    -139.57 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.71
    -26.22 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.12
    -2.11 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.80
    +14.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8700
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,418.50
    -527.50 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.71
    +3.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
7 April 2022

The Company announces that on 7 April 2022 it bought back 69,647 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 67 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)

55,550,002

Ordinary Shares held in treasury

5,615,964

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

49,934,038

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,934,038 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Robert Finlay
020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333


