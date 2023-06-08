Duckhorn Profits Soar, Raises Guidance

By Daniella Parra

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) reported its financial results for the third quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA of $35.8 million, an increase of $2.9 million, the company said in a statement.

Net sales were $91.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million and gross profit was $50.5 million, an increase of $6.5 million, Duckhorn said.

“Given our consistent out-performance year-to-date and confidence in sustained momentum for the balance of the year, we are pleased to again be upwardly revising our Fiscal 2023 guidance,” commented Alex Ryan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “We believe we are well-positioned to meet our financial targets and to drive long-term value for our stockholders.”

