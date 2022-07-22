U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Ducommun Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

Ducommun Incorporated
SANTA ANA, Calif., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2022 second quarter financial results at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET) on August 4, 2022. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will host a call that day at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this registration link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts
Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com


