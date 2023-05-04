U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Ducommun Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Ducommun Incorporated
·16 min read
Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated

Good Start to 2023; Double Digit Revenue Growth; BLR Aerospace Acquisition Completed

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Recap

  • Net revenue was $181.2 million, up 11%, all organic

  • Net income of $5.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

  • Adjusted net income of $7.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million, or 12.7% of revenue

  • Completed the acquisition of BLR Aerospace after quarter end

“We are off to a good start in 2023, with double digit top-line growth, led by strong Commercial Aerospace demand and continued steady performance from our defense business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue exceeded $180 million for a second consecutive quarter, increasing to $181.2 million, up 11% over Q1 2022. Our excellent position on narrow-body aircraft was key to driving Commercial Aerospace revenues up 35% year-over-year, another positive sign the recovery is in good shape and will only get better this year and in 2024. The Company also delivered gross margins in Q1 2023 of 20.3%, a solid overall performance as well as we continue to work through our meaningful restructuring activities. Our Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million is an increase of $3.0 million compared to a year ago.

“Finally, we announced last month we had completed the acquisition of BLR Aerospace, an industry leader in providing engineered products and aftermarket services to rotocraft, fixed-wing business aviation OEM customers and fleet operators. I am delighted this is now our fifth and largest acquisition since I joined the Company back in 2017. BLR Aerospace is also 100 percent in line with the expectations discussed at the Ducommun Investor Day in December 2022 as it strengthens our proprietary engineered products and aftermarket revenue.”

First Quarter Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $181.2 million compared to $163.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase of 10.8% was primarily due to the following:

  • $19.0 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms and large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

  • $2.9 million lower revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. This reflects higher restructuring charges of $4.2 million and higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $2.9 million, partially offset by higher gross profit of $4.3 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $36.8 million, or 20.3% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $32.5 million, or 19.9% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by unfavorable other manufacturing costs and unfavorable product mix.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.4 million, or 3.5% of revenue, compared to $9.1 million, or 5.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease of $2.8 million was primarily due to higher restructuring charges and higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.6 million, or 7.5% of revenue, compared to $12.3 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.2 million compared to $2.4 million in the comparable period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially offset by a lower outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $23.1 million, or 12.7% of revenue, compared to $20.1 million, or 12.3% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the net cash used in operations was $18.9 million, essentially flat compared to $18.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. The net cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher inventories, lower accrued and other liabilities, and lower net income, partially offset by lower accounts receivable.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $105.6 million, compared to $97.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $5.0 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms; and

  • $1.5 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on other military and space platforms, partially offset by lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $10.0 million, or 9.5% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 9.7% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2022. The year-over-year increase of $0.6 million was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by higher restructuring charges and unfavorable product mix.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $75.6 million, compared to $66.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $14.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms and other commercial aerospace platforms; partially offset by

  • $4.4 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on various missile platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 was $4.7 million, or 6.3% of revenue, compared to $4.9 million, or 7.4% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2022. The year-over-year decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to unfavorable other manufacturing costs, higher restructuring charges, and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $8.4 million, or 4.6% of total Company revenue, compared to $5.2 million, or 3.2% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.7 million and higher professional services fees of $1.5 million, mainly due to the BLR acquisition.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer will be held today, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8d10bfb4fa474ce682d9c63ec6e8d67e

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company's expectations relating to the commercial aerospace recovery in 2023 and 2024, and the BLR Aerospace acquisition strengthening the Company's engineered products portfolio and adding to its aftermarket revenues. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, May 4, 2023, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACT:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665

[Financial Tables Follow]


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

April 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

17,115

 

$

46,246

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

95,774

 

 

103,958

Contract assets

 

 

194,316

 

 

191,290

Inventories

 

 

193,999

 

 

171,211

Production cost of contracts

 

 

5,368

 

 

5,693

Other current assets

 

 

8,803

 

 

8,938

Total Current Assets

 

 

515,375

 

 

527,336

Property and Equipment, Net

 

 

107,038

 

 

106,225

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

 

 

37,204

 

 

34,632

Goodwill

 

 

203,407

 

 

203,407

Intangibles, Net

 

 

123,576

 

 

127,201

Other Assets

 

 

19,478

 

 

22,705

Total Assets

 

$

1,006,078

 

$

1,021,506

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

98,879

 

$

90,143

Contract liabilities

 

 

39,682

 

 

47,068

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

28,800

 

 

48,820

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

7,745

 

 

7,155

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

6,250

 

 

6,250

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

181,356

 

 

199,436

Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion

 

 

239,128

 

 

240,595

Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities

 

 

30,831

 

 

28,841

Deferred Income Taxes

 

 

12,250

 

 

13,953

Other Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

14,129

 

 

12,721

Total Liabilities

 

 

477,694

 

 

495,546

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

122

 

 

121

Additional Paid-In Capital

 

 

111,322

 

 

112,042

Retained Earnings

 

 

411,283

 

 

406,052

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

 

 

5,657

 

 

7,745

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

528,384

 

 

525,960

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

1,006,078

 

$

1,021,506


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

Net Revenues

 

$

181,191

 

 

$

163,481

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

144,424

 

 

 

131,006

 

Gross Profit

 

 

36,767

 

 

 

32,475

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

26,225

 

 

 

23,352

 

Restructuring Charges

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

6,372

 

 

 

9,123

 

Interest Expense

 

 

(4,219

)

 

 

(2,402

)

Other Income

 

 

3,886

 

 

 

3,000

 

Income Before Taxes

 

 

6,039

 

 

 

9,721

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

808

 

 

 

1,622

 

Net Income

 

$

5,231

 

 

$

8,099

 

Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.68

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.66

 

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

12,195

 

 

 

11,989

 

Diluted

 

 

12,538

 

 

 

12,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit %

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

19.9

%

SG&A %

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

14.3

%

Operating Income %

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

5.6

%

Net Income %

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

5.0

%

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

16.7

%


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

%
Change

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

 

%
of Net
Revenues
2023

 

%
of Net
Revenues
2022

Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronic Systems

 

8.4

%

 

$

105,626

 

 

$

97,466

 

 

58.3

%

 

59.6

%

Structural Systems

 

14.5

%

 

 

75,565

 

 

 

66,015

 

 

41.7

%

 

40.4

%

Total Net Revenues

 

10.8

%

 

$

181,191

 

 

$

163,481

 

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Segment Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronic Systems

 

 

 

$

10,011

 

 

$

9,411

 

 

9.5

%

 

9.7

%

Structural Systems

 

 

 

 

4,745

 

 

 

4,887

 

 

6.3

%

 

7.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

14,756

 

 

 

14,298

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)

 

 

 

 

(8,384

)

 

 

(5,175

)

 

(4.6)%

 

(3.2)%

Total Operating Income

 

 

 

$

6,372

 

 

$

9,123

 

 

3.5

%

 

5.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronic Systems

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

$

10,011

 

 

$

9,411

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

 

 

3,498

 

 

 

3,506

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring Charges

 

 

 

 

1,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,383

 

 

 

12,917

 

 

14.6

%

 

13.3

%

Structural Systems

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

4,745

 

 

 

4,887

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

 

 

4,432

 

 

 

4,203

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring Charges

 

 

 

 

2,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guaymas fire related expenses

 

 

 

 

1,468

 

 

 

957

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,941

 

 

 

10,684

 

 

17.1

%

 

16.2

%

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

 

 

(8,384

)

 

 

(5,175

)

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2)

 

 

 

 

3,081

 

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,244

)

 

 

(3,526

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

$

23,080

 

 

$

20,075

 

 

12.7

%

 

12.3

%

Capital Expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronic Systems

 

 

 

$

1,851

 

 

$

1,696

 

 

 

 

 

Structural Systems

 

 

 

 

3,130

 

 

 

3,372

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Administration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Capital Expenditures

 

 

 

$

4,981

 

 

$

5,068

 

 

 

 

 

(1)   Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2)   The three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022 included $0.4 million and zero, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

%
of Net
Revenues
2023

 

%
of Net
Revenues
2022

GAAP Operating income

 

$

6,372

 

 

$

9,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems

 

$

10,011

 

 

$

9,411

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

1,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

373

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems

 

 

12,258

 

 

 

9,784

 

 

11.6

%

 

10.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems

 

 

4,745

 

 

 

4,887

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

2,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guaymas fire related expenses

 

 

1,468

 

 

 

957

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems

 

 

9,746

 

 

 

7,727

 

 

12.9

%

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating loss - Corporate

 

 

(8,384

)

 

 

(5,175

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating loss - Corporate

 

 

(8,384

)

 

 

(5,175

)

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

 

 

7,248

 

 

 

3,213

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

 

$

13,620

 

 

$

12,336

 

 

7.5

%

 

7.5

%


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

GAAP Net income

 

$

5,231

 

 

$

8,099

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges (1)

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

 

Guaymas fire related expenses (1)

 

 

1,174

 

 

 

766

 

Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets (1)

 

 

(3,109

)

 

 

 

Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,400

)

Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1)

 

 

 

 

 

510

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)

 

 

1,288

 

 

 

1,295

 

Total adjustments

 

 

2,689

 

 

 

171

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

7,920

 

 

$

8,270

 


 

 

Three Months Ended

GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”)

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.66

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges (1)

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

 

Guaymas fire related expenses (1)

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.06

 

Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets (1)

 

 

(0.25

)

 

 

 

Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.20

)

Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1)

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.11

 

Total adjustments

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.01

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS

 

 

12,538

 

 

 

12,328

 

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2023 and 2022 adjustments.


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

April 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

Consolidated Ducommun

 

 

 

 

Military and space

 

$

444,318

 

$

457,354

Commercial aerospace

 

 

464,058

 

 

450,092

Industrial

 

 

52,329

 

 

53,374

Total

 

$

960,705

 

$

960,820

Electronic Systems

 

 

 

 

Military and space

 

$

346,732

 

$

361,582

Commercial aerospace

 

 

108,373

 

 

125,590

Industrial

 

 

52,329

 

 

53,374

Total

 

$

507,434

 

$

540,546

Structural Systems

 

 

 

 

Military and space

 

$

97,586

 

$

95,772

Commercial aerospace

 

 

355,685

 

 

324,502

Total

 

$

453,271

 

$

420,274

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of April 1, 2023 was $960.7 million compared to $960.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of April 1, 2023 were $874.0 million compared to $853.0 million as of December 31, 2022.