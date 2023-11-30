Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amidst Challenging Retail Environment

Net sales decreased by 6.1% year-over-year to $138.2 million in Q3 2023.

Gross profit margin declined to 50.2% from 52.3% in the same period last year.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook reflects strategic adjustments and market conditions.

Company emphasizes strength with $172 million of liquidity and a new automated fulfillment center.

On November 30, 2023, Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2023. The company, known for its men's and women's workwear and casual wear, faced a challenging quarter with net sales decreasing by 6.1% to $138.2 million compared to $147.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Performance and Challenges

DLTH's President and CEO, Sam Sato, acknowledged the dynamic consumer environment and the company's underperformance due to lower traffic and an underpenetrated position in spring-summer goods.

Reflecting on what has remained a dynamic consumer environment in which we continued to see customers gravitating to value, our third quarter performance was hampered by lower traffic in both our direct and retail channels, as well as an underpenetrated position in spring-summer goods following strong unit sell throughs during the second quarter.

Despite these challenges, Sato highlighted the company's strategic actions, including inventory management and promotional events, which have led to improved conversion and retention rates.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

DLTH reported a gross profit of $69.4 million, or 50.2% of net sales, a decrease from the previous year's 52.3%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 2.9% to $81.8 million. The company's liquidity remains strong with $172 million, including a cash balance of $8.2 million and a $36 million outstanding balance on its revolving line of credit. Inventory levels were managed down by 15.0% compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Looking ahead, DLTH has updated its Fiscal 2023 Outlook, reflecting strategic adjustments to navigate the current retail landscape. Sato remains optimistic about the company's direction,

Looking forward, we remain resolute on executing the pillars of our Big Dam Blueprint. In fact, our new, highly automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, GA is already processing up to 60% of all online orders and store replenishment volume.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The condensed consolidated balance sheets show a total asset value of $526.013 million, with a decrease in inventory and a slight increase in property and equipment. The consolidated statements of operations reveal a net loss of $10.474 million for the quarter, with a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32. The statements of cash flows indicate a net cash used in operating activities of $31.006 million for the nine months ended October 29, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was reported at a negative $1.567 million for the quarter, compared to a positive $1.747 million in the same period last year. This measure is used by management to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods.

In conclusion, Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) faces headwinds in the retail sector but remains focused on strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies to navigate the challenging environment. The company's updated fiscal outlook and the operational capabilities of its new fulfillment center are key factors in its strategy moving forward.

