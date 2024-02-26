Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.05

The board of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 21st of March. This means that the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. While Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 126%, which is unsustainable.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 33% per year over the past five years. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Dun & Bradstreet Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

