Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' (NYSE:DNB) Dividend Will Be $0.05

The board of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 21st of September. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. While Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 1,268%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' EPS has declined at around 28% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

