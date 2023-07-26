DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested five years ago

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last quarter. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 67% after a long stretch. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

DXC Technology isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade DXC Technology reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 8.2% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 11% per year doesn't really surprise us. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in DXC Technology had a tough year, with a total loss of 10%, against a market gain of about 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

