Dyadic International to Present at Upcoming Scientific Medical Meetings

Dyadic International, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
JUPITER, Fla., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI) a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that its management and representatives will be presenting at the following scientific medical meetings:

Microbial Engineering II
Date: April 3-7, 2022
Location: Albufeira, Portugal
Presenter: Andriy Kovalchuk (VTT, Finland)
Presentation Time: Monday, April 4, 2022 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM ET
Session II: Therapeutic Proteins and Peptides
Title: Development of the filamentous fungus Myceliophthora thermophila C1 into a next-generation therapeutic protein production system
Event Link: https://engconf.us/conferences/biotechnology/microbial-engineering-ii/

World Vaccine Congress
Date: April 18-21, 2022
Location: Washington, DC
Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO
Presentation Time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 4:55 PM ET
Track: Influenza and Respiratory Vaccines: Improving clinical efficacy of respiratory vaccine development
Title: C1: The hyper-productive and rapid gene expression platform transforming the vaccine paradigm
Event Link: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-washington/index.stm

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022 10:25 AM ET
Track: Vaccine Bioprocessing & Manufacturing: Manufacturing Innovations-Pushing New Boundaries
Title: Increased yields, lower costs, efficient process; C1 is Solving the challenges of Commercial Vaccine manufacturing

Dyadic management will be available during the events for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at jlavalley@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1-cell protein production platform and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1-cell protein production platform may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.
Ping W. Rawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: prawson@dyadic.com


