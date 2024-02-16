Dan Zugelder, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT), sold 6,595 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The insider completed the sale at an average price of $52.61 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $347,012.95.

Dynatrace Inc is a technology company that provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, Dynatrace's all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,771 shares of Dynatrace Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling pattern.

The insider transaction history for Dynatrace Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Dynatrace Inc shares were trading at $52.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 78.92, which is above the industry median of 26.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $52.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $60.03, Dynatrace Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Dynatrace Inc SVP, Chief Revenue Officer Dan Zugelder Sells 6,595 Shares

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and individual investment strategies when interpreting insider transactions.

Story continues

Dynatrace Inc SVP, Chief Revenue Officer Dan Zugelder Sells 6,595 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

