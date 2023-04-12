E-commerce Packaging Market to Worth USD 66.51 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

The global e-commerce packaging market covered major segments by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Glass, and Others), By Packaging Type (Flexible {Bags and Pouches, Tapes, Wraps and Films, and Mailers} and Rigid {Corrugated Boxes, Bottles, Cartons, Hinged and Lidded Containers, and Trays}), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electronics & Electricals, Apparels & Accessories, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast by 2030.

Pune, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-commerce packaging market share was assessed at USD 43.10 billion and is projected to grow from USD 45.21 billion in 2022 to USD 66.51 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the 2022-2029 period. Expansion of e-commerce industry, growing disposable income, and rising smartphone users in emerging economies are the factors driving market proliferation. Moreover, benefits offered by online shopping such as higher discount rates, at-home delivery facility, and combined packages attract customers to shop online, thus propelling market expansion. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “E-commerce Packaging Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the E-commerce Packaging Market Report:

Amcor plc (Switzerland)

Mondi Group (U.K.)

International Paper Company (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

DS Smith (London)

Klabin S.A (Brazil)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.)

Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Berry Global (U.S.)

Sealed Air (U.S.)

Transcontinental Inc. (Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 66.51 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 45.21 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 253 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Packaging Type

By End-user Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa E-commerce Packaging Market Growth Drivers Rising Purchase of Essentials Online Aided Market Growth Amid the Pandemic Investments in the Adoption of Eco-friendly Packaging will Boost Market Proliferation

Segments:

Paper & Paperboard Dominate the Material Segment Due to Affordability and High Recycling Rate

Based on material, the market is segmented into paper & paperboard, plastics, glass, and others. The paper & paperboard segment is the dominating segment owing to its renewable, sustainable nature. Unlike fossil-fuel-based plastic packaging, recyclable paperboard is the best choice for today's environmentally conscious consumers.

Increasing Demand and Popularity for Rigid Packaging will boost the Market

Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible and rigid. The rigid segment is the fastest-growing packaging segment. Rigid packaging is further classified into corrugated boxes, bottles, cartons, hinged and lidded containers, and trays. Amongst the rigid packaging type, the corrugated boxes segment holds the largest share. Corrugated boxes are commonly used to carry heavyweight products such as appliances, electronic goods, wine, fruit, and vegetables. They are often used as a bulk shipper, distributing many similar products in the same box.

Apparel & Accessories Segment to Lead Backed by Easy Availability of Raw Materials in Asian Countries

As per end-user, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, electronics & electricals, apparel & accessories, automotive, and others. Among these, the apparel & cosmetics segment is the dominating segment that captured 34.8% of the market share in 2021. The growth of the apparel and footwear market in several developing nations is a key factor contributing to the growth of the segment. Easy availability of raw materials, rising disposable income, and availability of low-cost labor in Asian countries further aided segmental expansion.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Rising Purchase of Essentials Online Aided Market Growth Amid the Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic changed consumer spending habits worldwide as people were forced to stay at home and lockdowns were implemented. Online shopping increased as people followed social distancing norms to stay safe from the virus which, in turn, generated the need for e-commerce packaging. Moreover, consumers were interested in new safety measures, which boosted the demand for sustainable and tamper proof food packaging. Additionally, the surging demand for personal care products propelled the e-commerce packaging market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report studies the market systematically at both micro and macro levels by splitting it into segments and regions. Valuable information such as market share, growth rate, sales amassed, and valuation are also documented. The report analyzes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats impacting market dynamics over the analysis timeframe. Additionally, latest developments by industry leaders such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations are included to enable informed decision making.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Packaged Food to Bolster Market Expansion

Surging demand for packaged food worldwide and growing preference for online shopping are the factors facilitating market escalation. Furthermore, rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions from manufacturers and growing environmental concerns will propel the market growth further. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies have recorded substantial expansion in e-commerce sales, with a 56% increase in the first quarter of 2020 and a 38% increase in June 2020. Thus, e-commerce packaging demand has elevated over the forecast period.

On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding e-commerce platforms in rural areas due to limited internet access and lack of disposable income will hamper market proliferation.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Expansion of E-commerce Industry

Asia Pacific is likely to hold the dominant e-commerce packaging market share in the coming years owing to the expansion of the e-commerce industry in the region. As per the Associated Chambers for Commerce and Industry in India, the Indian e-commerce industry was evaluated at USD 41.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2025.

North America is slated to showcase positive growth trends in the forthcoming years, owing to the rising working population, growing research & development activities, and surging demand for ready-to-eat products.

The Latin American market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe backed by growing internet usage, a rising young population, and increasing online shopping in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Investments in the Adoption of Eco-friendly Packaging will Boost Market Proliferation

Leading players in the global market are focusing on adopting eco-friendly e-commerce packaging alternatives and enhancing production capacity to increase profits. For example, in June 2021, Mondi invested in its European plants to deliver around 350 million paper bags annually to meet the rising demand from the online retail industry. The paper-based MailerBAG is fully recyclable and replaces the need for plastic packaging. The bag is completely reusable and recyclable and made from kraft paper, which is a renewable material.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Industry Advancement Regulatory Landscape SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the E-commerce Packaging Market

Global E-commerce Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Paper & Paperboard Glass Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Type Flexible Bags & Pouches Tapes Wraps & Films Mailers Rigid Corrugated Boxes Bottles Cartons Hinged & Lidded Containers Trays Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care & Cosmetics Electronics and Electricals Apparels and Accessories Automotive Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America E-commerce Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Paper & Paperboard Glass Others



Key Industry Development:

September 2022: Amcor plc, a leading packaging solutions developer and manufacturer, announced its plans to invest USD 45 million in ePac Flexible Packaging is a company specializing in high quality, digitally-based flexible packaging. The investment will increase Amcor’s minority shareholding in ePac Holdings LLC.

