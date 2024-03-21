E.ON (ETR:EOAN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

E.ON SE (ETR:EOAN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of May to €0.53. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for E.ON

E.ON's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 303% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 53% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.53. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. E.ON's EPS has fallen by approximately 34% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

E.ON's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for E.ON (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

