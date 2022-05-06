U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,058.54
    -353.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces Half-Year Results Ended December 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EJH

FUZHOU, China, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlight

  • Total revenue was $34.08 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

  • Revenue from senior care services increased by 70.42% to $4.09 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, from $2.40 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $59.32 million and $52.41 million as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

For six months ended December 31

($ millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding)

2021

2020

% Change

Total revenue

$

34.08

$

44.09

(22.70

%)

Total cost of revenue

$

23.41

$

28.31

(17.31

%)

Gross profit

$

10.67

$

15.78

(32.38

%)

Net (loss) income

($

0.61

)

$

8.90

(106.85

%)

Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted

($

0.02

)

$

0.32

(106.25

%)

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “The past half year has posed great challenges as COVID-19-caused country-wide lockdown adversely affected our business. In particular the pandemic outbreak during September and October 2021 in Putian and other cities of Fujian province, where most of our business are based, has greatly disturbed normal operation of our business. As a result, our total revenue was affected but still reached $34.08 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021.”

“Despite the environment causing earnings to be less than prior year, in the second half of 2021, our business remained to be stable. Compared to the second half of 2020 when Fujian province had few COVID-19 case that led to a ‘consumption haze’, our business contracted year-on-year in the second half of 2021. Whereas if compared to the first half of 2021, our total revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2021 actually increased by 9.40%, among which revenue from installation and maintenance increased by 13.88%, revenue from housekeeping services increased by 6.70%, and revenue from senior care services decreased by 8.82% as we decided to lower the price charged per customer to RMB699/year from the original price tag of RMB1,000/person in order to expand our market share and customer base.”

“We remain confident in our ability to improve earnings going forward as not only our fundamentals remain strong, we are also implementing our expansionary strategic plans in big health and metaverse segments in order to hedge against the uncertainties around the pandemic and China’s strategy on COVID-19 containment.”

“The outlook of E-Home is promising. In 2022, although the COVID-19 pandemic continues all over the country, our revenue for the first quarter 2022 is more than 80 million yuan, and remains on a stable trend. The pandemic in Fujian has also been dynamically contained. As long as new COVID cases in the province remain under control, the Company expects its business operation will also be back on track and deliver good performance in 2022.”

Financial Results for Half-Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Our total revenue was $34.08 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, although down from the same period in 2020 but still represented an increase from the first half of 2021.

Such decrease was due to the decrease of $10.08 million in revenue from installation and maintenance and the decrease of $1.62 million in revenue from our housekeeping services, which we both began providing in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Such decreases were primarily due to the lockdown in many cities in China where we had operation as well as the termination of business cooperation with one of our outlets. During the six months ended December 31, 2021, we have partnerships with approximately 2,387 individuals and service stores providing these services in China, which decreased significantly comparing to the six months ended December 31, 2020. We believe our business is and will be continuously adversely affected by COVID-19 and the government’s strict quarantine and prevention measures.

The decreases were partially offset by an increase of $1.69 million in revenue from our senior care services, which we began providing in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, we generated revenue from senior care services in an amount of $4.09 million, which represents an increase of 70.42%, from revenue from senior care services of $2.40 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Cost of revenue

Our cost of revenue decreased by $4.90 million, or 17.31%, to $23.41 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from $28.31 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Such decrease was in line with our decreased revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses

Our sales and marketing expenses increased by $1.33 million, or 43.89%, to $4.36 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from $3.03 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Such increase was primarily due to the increased marketing costs, which were mainly caused by our efforts to increase our brand awareness for the six months ended December 31, 2021 after our initial public offering.

General and administrative expenses

Our general and administrative expenses increased by 508.70%, to $5.60 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from $0.92 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Such increase was due to the increasing costs for supporting our expanding business and the increased compliance costs as a result of becoming a public company after our initial public offering closed in May 2021.

Income from operations

As a result of the foregoing, we recorded income from operations of $0.71 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $11.13 million, or 94.00%, compared to $11.84 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Net (loss) income

As a result of the cumulative effect of the factors described above, we generated a net loss of $0.61 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease in net income of $9.51 million, or 106.85%, from net income of $8.90 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $59.32 million and $52.41 million, respectively.

Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.02 for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income per share of $0.32 for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Development

On April 28, 2022, the E-Home announced that the Company officially launched its Digital Human as a Service (“DHaaS”) platform that debuted on April 22, 2022, leveraging frontend AI technologies for sales and customer-facing services.

On April 11, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company, via its controlled subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to explore the acquisition of Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China.

On March 04, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may within the next 9 months, repurchase up to $8 million of its outstanding ordinary shares in the open market in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

On March 03, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company will debut a Digital Human as a Service (“DHaaS”) leveraging frontend AI technologies following E-Home’s launch of metaverse initiatives.

On February 16, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company will enter the metaverse space with digitalized business transformation initiatives. The Company plans to launch future online marketing campaign via the creation of metaverse brand ambassadors and to provide 24/7 customer service as well as training for household services personnel in the virtual world containing immersive experiences in on-demand training video, networking with customers and intelligent household services.

On January 21, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary E-Home (Pingtan) Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”), have entered into an equity transfer agreement with Putian YouYou Cleaning Co., Ltd. and its individual shareholder to acquire 60% of the equity interests in YouYou from Wang Guoqing, who holds 100% of the equity interests of YouYou, a professional cleaning and property management company in China. On the same date, E-Home also announced that the Company and E-Home Pingtan have entered into another equity transfer agreement with Shenzhen Chinese Enterprises Industrial LianBao Appliance Service Co., Ltd. (“LianBao”) and its shareholders to acquire 40% of the equity interests in LianBao, a Chinese household appliance service firm. Both acquisitions have been closed thereafter.

On January 19, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company has set up a cleaning robot equipment leasing department in the cleaning service sector, highlighting to promote the growth of the Company’s cleaning service business.

On January 13, 2022, E-Home announced that the Company has launched a new set of preventive anti-virus disinfection and cleaning services for households and indoor public areas amid resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

Chunming Xie

Investor Relations

Email: xcm@ej111.com

Phone: +86 15359908086

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

E-HOME HOUSEHOLD SERVICE HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT FOR NUMBER OF SHARES DATA)

As of
December 31,
2021
(unaudited)

As of
June 30,
2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,321,982

$

52,410,472

Accounts receivable, net

881,529

826,683

Inventory

35,296

246,778

Prepayment and other current assets

12,111,020

12,282,665

Total current assets

72,349,827

65,766,598

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

295,274

303,488

Intangible assets, net

30,867

36,031

Long-term investment

941,073

-

Operating lease - right-of-use assets, net

4,174,588

4,262,736

Finance lease - right-of-use assets, net

1,270,449

1,346,728

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

392,114

1,934,955

Goodwill

31,369

-

Deferred income tax assets

524,536

704,262

Total Non-current assets

7,660,270

8,588,200

TOTAL ASSETS

$

80,010,097

$

74,354,798

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,583,473

$

4,357,553

Advances from customers

2,967,388

2,993,656

Taxes payable

239,185

2,220

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

25,336

87,103

Current maturities of finance lease liabilities

61,362

59,098

Total current liabilities

8,876,744

7,499,630

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

2,187,674

2,147,252

Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities

417,474

442,670

Convertible note

3,502,650

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,984,542

10,089,552

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 33,581,556 and 33,581,556 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3,359

3,359

Additional paid-in capital

26,185,836

25,542,531

Statutory reserve

664,100

664,100

Retained earnings

36,198,148

36,804,282

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

1,994,065

1,298,015

Total equity attributable to shareholders

65,045,508

64,312,287

Non-controlling interest

(19,953

)

(47,041

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

65,025,555

64,265,246

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

80,010,097

$

74,354,798

E-HOME HOUSEHOLD SERVICE HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/(LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARES DATA)
(UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended
December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

Installation and maintenance

$

21,979,399

$

32,055,964

Housekeeping

8,009,015

9,630,598

Senior care

4,091,068

2,404,491

Total revenue

34,079,482

44,091,053

Cost of revenue

Installation and maintenance

14,693,065

19,837,880

Housekeeping

6,687,377

7,358,322

Senior care

2,027,637

1,110,011

Total cost of revenue

23,408,079

28,306,213

Gross profit

10,671,403

15,784,840

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses

4,357,836

3,027,223

General and administrative expenses

5,602,754

919,089

Total operating expenses

9,960,590

3,946,312

Income from operations

710,813

11,838,528

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

90,907

49,333

Interest expenses

(23,793

)

(12,820

)

Amortization of financing cost

(20,322

)

-

Foreign currency exchange (loss)/ gain, net

(6,920

)

-

Total other income (expenses), net

39,872

36,513

Income before income taxes

750,685

11,875,041

Income tax expense

(1,356,819

)

(2,970,179

)

Net (loss) income

$

(606,134

)

$

8,904,862

Including:

Net (loss) income attributable to the Company’s shareholders

(606,134

)

8,906,124

Net loss attributable to minority interests

-

(1,262

)

Net (loss) income

$

(606,134

)

$

8,904,862

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

696,050

3,080,618

Total comprehensive income

$

89,916

$

11,985,480

Net income per share—basic and diluted

(0.02

)

0.32

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic and diluted

33,581,556

28,000,000

E-HOME HOUSEHOLD SERVICE HOLDINGS LIMITED
CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash provided by operating activities

Net income

$

(606,134

)

$

8,904,862

Deferred tax expense

187,553

(349,219

)

Interest expense

23,793

12,820

Depreciation and amortization

40,411

13,229

Amortization of right-of-use assets

248,518

337,753

Convertible note - Amortization of financing cost

20,322

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivables, net

(43,555

)

271,831

Inventories

213,049

-

Prepayment and other current assets

2,279,543

619,103

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

1,556,045

(378,193

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,370,396

)

4,713,298

Taxes payable

235,060

1,820,328

Cash provided by operating activities

1,784,209

15,965,812

Investing Activities

Purchases of equipment and vehicles

(22,680

)

-

Long-term investment

(941,073

)

-

Right-of-use-asset costs

(103,641

)

(244,859

)

Consideration paid to former non-controlling shareholders of HAPPY

(54,462

)

-

Refund for potential acquisitions

1,000,000

-

Cash used in investing activities

(121,856

)

(244,859

)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from convertible note

5,275,000

Payment of convertible note issuance cost

(667,920

)

-

Cash provided by financing activities

4,607,080

-

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,276,880

15,720,953

Effects of currency translation

634,630

2,777,922

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

52,410,472

25,022,199

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

59,321,982

$

43,521,074

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES

Income taxes paid

$

616,604

$

1,509,091

Interest paid

$

23,793

$

12,820


Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Under Armour stock hits 52-week low after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Under Armour as its stock hits a 52-week low.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. The Canadian company’s shares have plunged 22% since it disclosed first-quarter profit on Thursday morning that fell far short of analysts’ estimates. Shopify is navigating a “rebalancing” in retail that has seen shoppers head back to physical stores now that the Covid-19 crisis is easing, President Harley Finkelstein said. But F

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Friday

    First-quarter earnings from an EV peer set the stage for what investors will look for from Rivian next week.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Stock market selloff in ‘liquidation’ stage. Why it needs to get ‘hotter’ before it burns out.

    The stock market's whipsaw price action signals it's entering a “liquidation environment,” a top Wall Street chart watcher warns Friday.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is once again losing substantial ground. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down, and the Nasdaq Composite index had slipped 6.5% in the day's session. While there doesn't appear to be any new business-specific news behind the pullback on Shopify stock today, bearish momentum continues to grip the broader market, and investors are still digesting the company's disappointing first-quarter results.