Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income for First Quarter 2023 of $24.2 Million or $0.78 per Diluted Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
·33 min read

BETHESDA, Md., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $24.2 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to net income of $42.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 (the "prior quarter") and $45.7 million for the first quarter 2022 (the "year ago quarter"). Net income was $0.78 per share (basic and diluted) for the first quarter 2023, compared to $1.32 per share (basic and diluted) for the prior quarter, and $1.43 per share (basic) and $1.42 per share (diluted) for the year-ago quarter.

The $18.0 million decrease in earnings from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the decrease in net interest income and a higher provision for credit losses. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to higher interest expense as the rate paid on deposits increased in response to Federal Reserve rate increases and the funding mix changed reflecting a higher level of borrowings at rates higher than those of the deposits the borrowings replaced. These increases in interest expense outpaced the increase in interest income from loans. Additionally, the higher provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to qualitative factors, loan growth, and, to a lesser extent, reserves on corporate bonds within the securities portfolio.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Common equity and tangible common equity ratios at quarter-end were 11.20% and 10.36%1, respectively.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percent of assets was 0.08%. Net charge-off for the quarter was $975 thousand.

  • Investment securities Held-to-Maturity had a fair value that was $112 million less than carrying value at quarter-end. This amount (unadjusted for tax impact) is 9.0% of quarter-end common shareholders' equity, which was $1.2 billion, and 9.8% of quarter-end tangible common equity, which was $1.1 billion1.

  • Loans at quarter-end were $7.7 billion, up $102 million from the prior quarter-end. This was the sixth consecutive quarterly increase. Loans were up 1.3% from the prior quarter and 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

  • The provision for credit losses was $6.2 million for the quarter, as compared to a reversal of $0.5 million the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.01%, up from 0.97% a quarter ago and flat from 1.01% a year ago.

  • The funding mix changed as deposits at quarter-end were $7.5 billion, down $1.2 billion from the prior quarter-end. Short-term borrowings were $2.1 billion, up $1.1 billion from the prior quarter-end.

  • Aggregate borrowing capacity at quarter-end was $1.7 billion, which consists of $689 million of additional aggregate capacity to borrow from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") and Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") on assets that have been pledged, and unencumbered securities totaling approximately $1.0 billion available for pledging to the FHLB or the BTFP.

  • Uninsured deposits at quarter-end were $3.2 billion2, or 42.9% of total deposits.

  • For our shareholders, during the quarter the Company repurchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $45.65 per share (including commissions), totaling an aggregate of $18.3 million. Additionally, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Percent Change

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

March 31,

 

Q1-23

 

Q1-23

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

vs. Q4-22

 

vs. Q1-22

Income Statement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

24,234

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

45,744

 

 

(42.6

)%

 

(47.0

)%

Net income per diluted share

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

(40.9

)%

 

(45.1

)%

Dividend per common share

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

%

 

12.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.86

%

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

 

Return on average common equity

 

7.92

%

 

 

13.57

%

 

 

13.83

%

 

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity3

 

8.65

%

 

 

14.82

%

 

 

14.99

%

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

2.77

%

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

2.65

%

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio3

 

51.6

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

11,088,867

 

 

$

11,150,854

 

 

$

11,227,223

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

(1.2

)%

Loans

$

7,737,676

 

 

$

7,635,632

 

 

$

7,113,807

 

 

1.3

%

 

8.8

%

Deposits

$

7,463,241

 

 

$

8,713,182

 

 

$

9,586,259

 

 

(14.3

)%

 

(22.1

)%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

 

14.74

%

 

 

14.94

%

 

 

15.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

39.92

 

 

$

39.18

 

 

$

39.89

 

 

1.9

%

 

0.1

%

Tangible book value per share3

$

36.57

 

 

$

35.86

 

 

$

36.64

 

 

2.0

%

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") to total assets

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

 

Net charge-off to average loans (annualized)

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

 


CEO Commentary

Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc., commented, "While we are disappointed with our first quarter operating results, our capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums and our asset quality metrics remained strong, even against the backdrop of a challenging market, including continued disintermediation of deposits amid a rising interest rate environment. We met the liquidity needs of our depositors, and the credit needs of our borrowers, while holding firm to our commitment to strong underwriting and risk management practices. Additionally, first quarter earnings provided continued support for shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends. I believe our strong Relationships FIRST franchise and balance sheet, including a sizable amount of unencumbered assets and borrowing capacity, position EagleBank well to meet the banking needs of the communities and customers we serve."

"We once again thank all of our employees for their commitment in serving the needs of our clients and communities. Additionally, we remain committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $75.0 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $85.6 million for the prior quarter and $80.5 million for the year-ago quarter. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter was primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates paid on deposits, a change in the funding mix reflecting a higher level of borrowings at rates higher than those of the deposits the borrowings replaced, and, late in the quarter, a shift in noninterest bearing deposit accounts to interest bearing deposit accounts. Higher interest rates also benefited loan yields as variable rate loans adjusted upward, new loans were added at current rates and total loans were higher, but the increase to interest income was less than the increase in interest expense on average deposits and average borrowings.

  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.77% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 3.14% for the prior quarter and 2.65% for the year-ago quarter. The decrease in margin from the prior quarter was 37 basis points. The NIM contraction was based on the cost of funds increasing by 81 basis points, partially offset by the yield on earning assets increasing 44 basis points.

    • The yield on interest earning assets, which is inclusive of the yields on loans and securities, was 5.17% for the first quarter 2023 compared to 4.73% for the prior quarter and 2.91% for the year-ago quarter. The increase of 44 basis points from the prior quarter was from variable rate loans adjusting upward, higher rates on newly originated loans and higher rates on short-term investments.

    • The yield on the loan portfolio was 6.35% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 5.87% for the prior quarter and 4.35% for the year-ago quarter. The increase of 48 basis points from the prior quarter was from variable rate loans adjusting upward and from higher rates on newly originated loans.

    • The cost of funds was 2.40% for first quarter 2023, compared to 1.59% for the prior quarter and 0.26% for the year-ago quarter. The increase of 81 basis points from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher rates paid on savings and money market accounts and a change in the funding mix reflecting a higher level of borrowings at rates higher than those of the deposits the borrowings replaced. Additionally, late in the quarter, some noninterest bearing deposit accounts moved to interest bearing deposit accounts.

  • Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"),4 a non-GAAP measure, was $38.1 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $52.0 million for the prior quarter and $56.9 million for the year-ago quarter. As a percent of average assets, PPNR for the first quarter 2023 was 1.35%5, compared to 1.83%5 for the prior quarter and 1.79%5 for the year-ago quarter. This decrease in both PPNR and PPNR as a percent of average assets from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the decrease in net interest income as a percent of average assets (down 35 bps) as the rise in deposit and borrowing costs increased interest expense faster than the rise in loan rates increased interest income and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in noninterest income as a percent of average assets (down 6 bps) as the mortgage division ceased taking mortgage applications in the first quarter of 2023.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Percent Change

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

Q1-23

 

Q1-23

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

vs. Q4-22

 

vs. Q1-22

Net interest income

$

75,024

 

 

$

85,600

 

 

$

80,452

 

 

(12.4

)%

 

(6.7

)%

Noninterest income

 

3,700

 

 

 

5,329

 

 

 

7,453

 

 

(30.6

)%

 

(50.4

)%

Less: Noninterest expense

 

(40,584

)

 

 

(38,918

)

 

 

(31,012

)

 

4.3

%

 

30.9

%

PPNR

$

38,140

 

 

$

52,011

 

 

$

56,893

 

 

(26.7

)%

 

(33.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Assets

$

11,426,056

 

 

$

11,255,956

 

 

$

12,701,152

 

 

1.5

%

 

(10.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a Percent of Average Assets

 

Basis Point Change

Net interest income

 

2.66

%

 

 

3.01

%

 

 

2.53

%

 

(35) bps

 

13 bps

Noninterest income

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

(6) bps

 

(10) bps

Noninterest expense

 

(1.44

)%

 

 

(1.37

)%

 

 

(0.97

)%

 

(7) bps

 

(47) bps

PPNR to Average Assets (non-GAAP)

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.83

%

 

 

1.79

%

 

(48) bps

 

(44) bps


  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $6.2 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to a reversal of $0.5 million for the prior quarter and a reversal of $2.8 million for the year-ago quarter. The increase in the first quarter 2023 provision over the prior quarter was primarily driven by changes in the qualitative and environmental ("Q&E") portion of the credit model associated with an additional allowance for commercial real estate office properties, and an increase in loans. Additionally, $1.2 million of the first quarter 2023 provision related to several corporate bonds in the securities portfolio. Corporate bonds represented less than 4% of the book value of the securities portfolio (combined available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios).

  • Noninterest income was $3.7 million for the first quarter 2023, as compared to $5.3 million for the prior quarter and $7.5 million for the year-ago quarter. The primary driver for the decrease in the first quarter 2023 and the prior quarter as compared to the year-ago quarter is higher rates on mortgage loans leading to fewer mortgage originations. Additionally, the residential mortgage division ceased taking mortgage applications in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Noninterest expense was $40.6 million for the first quarter 2023 compared to $38.9 million for the prior quarter and $31.0 million for the year-ago quarter. Noninterest expense was up $1.7 million from the prior quarter, which included a $958 thousand one-time reversal of a legal accounts receivable (described below). The notable changes from the prior quarter were as follows:

    • Salaries and employee benefits were $24.2 million, up $483 thousand from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a combination of higher employee benefit costs and higher payroll taxes offset by lower incentive accruals.

    • Legal, accounting and professional fees were $3.3 million, up $701 thousand from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $958 thousand reversal of legal accounts receivable as Directors & Officers insurance availability relating to the previously settled litigations and investigations was fully depleted.

    • Marketing and advertising expenses were $636 thousand, down $654 thousand from the prior quarter as advertising and promotion costs were reduced.

    • Other expenses were $4.6 million, up $1.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to compensation for the Company's Executive Chairman.

At the end of the quarter, the Alexandria, Virginia branch was closed as it had an expiring lease. This reduced our branch count to fifteen and the annualized pre-tax cost savings in rental expense will be approximately $197 thousand.

  • Efficiency ratio6 was 51.6% for the first quarter 2023 compared to 42.8% for the prior quarter and 35.3% for the year-ago quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio this quarter was primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on funding driving down net interest income, rather than an increase in noninterest expense. In comparison to the prior quarter, net interest income as a percent of average assets was down 35 basis points while noninterest expense as a percent of average assets was up 7 basis points.

  • Effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2023 was 22.1%, compared to 19.3% for the prior quarter and 23.4% for the year-ago quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior quarter was due to the prior quarter including an update to our apportionment of revenues among the states in which we operate.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023, down 0.6% from a quarter ago and down 1.2% from a year ago. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter-end was primarily from a reduction in interest bearing deposits with other banks, securities and Fed Funds sold, partially offset by higher loans.

  • Investment securities Available-for-Sale ("AFS") had a balance of $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, down 1.0% from a quarter ago and down 10.9% from a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily from principal paydowns and maturities received, offset by a slightly higher carrying value on AFS securities. No new investments were purchased during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Investment securities Held-to-Maturity ("HTM") had a balance of $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, down 1.7% from a quarter ago and down 6.8% from a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily from principal paydowns and maturities received, as well as a higher credit reserve placed against several corporate bond securities within the portfolio. No new investments were purchased during the first quarter of 2023.

    Investment securities HTM had a fair value which was $112 million less than carrying value at quarter-end, compared to a difference of $125 million a quarter ago.

  • Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $7.7 billion at March 31, 2023, up 1.3% from a quarter ago and up 8.8% from a year ago. The increase in total loans from the prior quarter-end was driven by growth in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans and commercial & industrial loans ("C&I"). The increase in loans and the decrease in deposits increased the loan-to-deposit ratio to 104% from 88% the prior quarter.

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.01% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.97% a quarter ago, and 1.01% a year ago. See commentary above in section "Provision for Credit Losses on Loans".

    Net charge-off was $975 thousand for the quarter, which as a percent of average loans (excluding loans held for sale)7 was 0.05% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 0.05% a quarter ago, and 0.03% the year-ago quarter.

  • Nonperforming loans and assets were $6.8 million and $8.7 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

    • Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans were 0.09% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.08% a quarter ago and 0.33% a year ago. At quarter end, the number of nonperforming notes was 18, down from 21 the prior quarter end.

    • Nonperforming assets as a percent of assets were 0.08% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.08% a quarter ago and 0.23% a year ago. At quarter end, other real estate owned ("OREO") consisted of four properties with an aggregate value of $2.0 million.

    • Loans 30-89 days late were $15.7 million at March 31, 2023, up from $2.2 million a quarter ago and $13.0 million a year ago. The increase from the prior quarter was from one credit for $14.1 million, which has since been brought current.

  • Total deposits were $7.5 billion at March 31, 2023, down 14.3% from a quarter ago and down 22.1% from a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily attributable to outflows from noninterest bearing deposits and savings/money market accounts, partially offset by the increase in time deposits. For the quarter, average noninterest bearing deposits to average total deposits was 37.4% for the first quarter 2023, down from 40.9% a quarter ago and up from 36.1% for the year-ago quarter. The percentage in the first quarter 2023 reflected lower noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by lower average deposits.

    Total estimated uninsured deposits at March 31, 2023 were $3.2 billion8, or 42.9% of deposits.

  • Other short-term borrowings were $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $975 million a quarter ago, and up from $150 million a year ago. The increase in borrowings from the prior quarter-end was primarily driven by the decrease in total deposits and, to a lesser extent, loan growth. These short-term borrowings consisted of $800 million from the BTFP secured by U.S. Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities as collateral, and $1.3 billion from the FHLB secured by collateral consisting of qualifying loans in the Bank's commercial mortgage, residential mortgage and home equity loan portfolios as well as qualifying securities. The BTFP provides a source of liquidity in addition to sources available from the FHLB and others. The Company drew advances from the BTFP to optimize its funding mix taking into account collateral terms and interest rates at the time the program was accessed. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had aggregate undrawn borrowing capacity of $1.7 billion, which includes $689 million in additional aggregate capacity to borrow with the FHLB and BTFP on assets that have been pledged and unencumbered securities totaling approximately $1.0 billion available for pledging to the FHLB or BTFP.

    • BTFP borrowings were $800 million at March 31, 2023 with a rate of 4.38% for a term of up to one year.

    • FHLB borrowings were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2023 with a floating rate, at an average rate of 5.08%.

  • Total shareholders’ equity was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2023, up 1.1% from a quarter ago, and down 2.9% from a year ago. The increase in shareholders' equity of $13.6 million from the prior quarter-end was primarily from net income and improved valuations of AFS securities, partially offset by reductions in capital from the impact of share repurchases and dividends declared. Net income for the quarter was $0.78 per share and dividends declared were $0.45 per share.

    • Book value per share was $39.92, up $0.74 from a quarter ago, and up $0.03 from a year ago.

    • Tangible book value per share9 was $36.57, up $0.71 from a quarter ago, and down $0.07 from a year ago.

  • Dividends: On March 16, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 6, 2023.

  • Stock Repurchases: During the quarter, the Company repurchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $45.65 per share (including commissions), totaling an aggregate of $18.3 million.

  • Capital ratios for the Company are in the table below. Regulatory capital ratios for the Company continue to be strong and in excess of the regulatory requirements (inclusive of applicable buffers). Regulatory capital ratios based on risk weighted assets were down primarily on the increase in risk weighted assets from the prior quarter. Common capital ratios were higher as retained earnings and reduction in unrealized losses on investment securities AFS led to an increase in both equity and tangible common equity, and assets and tangible assets were slightly lower than the prior quarter.

 

For the Company

 

Minimum Required

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

For Capital

 

202310

 

2022

 

2022

 

Adequacy Purposes

Regulatory Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.74%

 

14.94%

 

15.21%

 

10.50%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.75%

 

14.03%

 

14.12%

 

8.50%

Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

13.75%

 

14.03%

 

14.12%

 

7.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

11.42%

 

11.63%

 

9.82%

 

4.00%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity Ratio

11.20%

 

11.02%

 

11.40%

 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio9

10.36%

 

10.18%

 

10.57%

 


Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company’s financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through fifteen banking offices and five lending offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. The public is invited to listen to this call by registering at the link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI71620bd5fb594956898b4cef6d7bd4ea or by accessing the call on the Company’s website, www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through May 4, 2023.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market (including ongoing challenges and uncertainties relating to the continued evolution of COVID-19, including on our credit quality, asset and loan growth and broader business operations, volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy, the current high inflationary environment, competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters’ performance projections. Information regarding the Company’s uninsured deposits consists of preliminary estimates, which are forward-looking statements and subject to change, possibly materially, as the Company completes its first quarter 2023 Call Report. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

1 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
2 Estimated amount of uninsured deposits to be reported on line RCON5597 of schedule RC-O in EagleBank's March 31, 2023 Call Report.
3 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
4 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the table below.
5 Periods of less than one year are annualized.
6 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
7 Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (excluding loans held for sale) are shown on an annualized basis.
8 Estimated amount of uninsured deposits to be reported on line RCON5597 of schedule RC-O in EagleBank's March 31, 2023 Call Report.
9 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
10 Capital ratios for March 31, 2023 are subject to final filings with the Federal Reserve.

 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Income Statements:

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

140,247

 

 

$

129,130

 

 

$

88,321

 

Total interest expense

 

65,223

 

 

 

43,530

 

 

 

7,869

 

Net interest income

 

75,024

 

 

 

85,600

 

 

 

80,452

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

6,164

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(2,787

)

Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments

 

848

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

(11

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

68,012

 

 

 

85,903

 

 

 

83,250

 

Noninterest income (before investment gain)

 

3,721

 

 

 

5,326

 

 

 

7,478

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

 

(21

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(25

)

Total noninterest income

 

3,700

 

 

 

5,329

 

 

 

7,453

 

Total noninterest expense

 

40,584

 

 

 

38,918

 

 

 

31,012

 

Income before income tax expense

 

31,128

 

 

 

52,314

 

 

 

59,691

 

Income tax expense

 

6,894

 

 

 

10,121

 

 

 

13,947

 

Net income

$

24,234

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

45,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per weighted average common share, basic

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.43

 

Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.42

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

31,109,267

 

 

 

31,819,631

 

 

 

32,033,280

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

31,180,346

 

 

 

31,898,619

 

 

 

32,110,099

 

Actual shares outstanding at period end

 

31,111,647

 

 

 

31,346,903

 

 

 

32,079,474

 

Book value per common share at period end

$

39.92

 

 

$

39.18

 

 

$

39.89

 

Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)

$

36.57

 

 

$

35.86

 

 

$

36.64

 

Dividend per common share

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.86

%

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.46

%

Return on average common equity

 

7.92

%

 

 

13.57

%

 

 

13.83

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

 

8.65

%

 

 

14.82

%

 

 

14.99

%

Net interest margin

 

2.77

%

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

2.65

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

51.6

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans

 

1,160

%

 

 

1,151

%

 

 

301

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans (3)

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.33

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.23

%

Net charge-off (annualized) to average total loans (3)

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.03

%

Average noninterest bearing deposits to average deposits

 

37.4

%

 

 

40.9

%

 

 

36.1

%

Yield on loans(3)

 

6.35

%

 

 

5.87

%

 

 

4.35

%

Cost of funds

 

2.40

%

 

 

1.59

%

 

 

0.26

%


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Continued) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)(4)

 

11.42

%

 

 

11.63

%

 

 

9.82

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)(4)

 

14.74

%

 

 

14.94

%

 

 

15.21

%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)(4)

 

13.75

%

 

 

14.03

%

 

 

14.12

%

Common equity to total assets

 

11.20

%

 

 

11.02

%

 

 

11.40

%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

 

10.36

%

 

 

10.18

%

 

 

10.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Balances - Period End:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and Industrial

$

1,482,983

 

 

$

1,487,349

 

 

$

1,377,615

 

PPP loans

 

709

 

 

 

3,256

 

 

 

35,744

 

Commercial real estate - income producing

 

3,970,903

 

 

 

3,919,941

 

 

 

3,543,795

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

1,095,699

 

 

 

1,110,325

 

 

 

1,104,982

 

1-4 Family mortgage

 

73,677

 

 

 

73,001

 

 

 

72,238

 

Construction - commercial and residential

 

948,877

 

 

 

877,755

 

 

 

783,101

 

Construction - C&I (owner occupied)

 

109,013

 

 

 

110,479

 

 

 

140,282

 

Home equity

 

53,829

 

 

 

51,782

 

 

 

54,804

 

Other consumer

 

1,986

 

 

 

1,744

 

 

 

1,246

 

Total loans

$

7,737,676

 

 

$

7,635,632

 

 

$

7,113,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

11,426,056

 

 

$

11,255,956

 

 

$

12,701,152

 

Total earning assets

$

11,004,817

 

 

$

10,829,703

 

 

$

12,326,473

 

Total loans(3)

$

7,712,023

 

 

$

7,379,198

 

 

$

7,053,701

 

Total deposits

$

8,734,125

 

 

$

9,524,139

 

 

$

10,874,976

 

Total borrowings

$

1,359,463

 

 

$

411,060

 

 

$

371,987

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

1,240,978

 

 

$

1,233,705

 

 

$

1,341,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-off

$

975

 

 

$

896

 

 

$

459

 

Nonperforming loans

$

6,757

 

 

$

6,469

 

 

$

23,750

 

Other real estate owned

$

1,962

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

$

1,635

 

Nonperforming assets

$

8,719

 

 

$

8,431

 

 

$

25,386

 

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank’s overhead as a percentage of its revenue. 
(3) Excludes loans held for sale.
(4) Capital ratios for March 31, 2023 are subject to final filings with the Federal Reserve.


GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Common shareholders' equity

$

1,241,958

 

 

$

1,228,321

 

 

$

1,279,554

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

(104,226

)

 

 

(104,233

)

 

 

(104,241

)

Tangible common equity

$

1,137,732

 

 

$

1,124,088

 

 

$

1,175,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

39.92

 

 

$

39.18

 

 

$

39.89

 

Less: Intangible book value per common share

 

(3.35

)

 

 

(3.32

)

 

 

(3.25

)

Tangible book value per common share

$

36.57

 

 

$

35.86

 

 

$

36.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

11,088,867

 

 

$

11,150,854

 

 

$

11,227,223

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

(104,226

)

 

 

(104,233

)

 

 

(104,241

)

Tangible assets

$

10,984,641

 

 

$

11,046,621

 

 

$

11,122,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity ratio

 

10.36

%

 

 

10.18

%

 

 

10.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Average common shareholders' equity

$

1,240,978

 

 

$

1,233,705

 

 

$

1,341,785

 

Less: Average intangible assets

 

(104,231

)

 

 

(104,238

)

 

 

(104,246

)

Average tangible common equity

$

1,136,747

 

 

$

1,129,467

 

 

$

1,237,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

24,234

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

45,744

 

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

 

8.65

%

 

 

14.82

%

 

 

14.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

75,024

 

 

$

85,600

 

 

$

80,452

 

Noninterest income

 

3,700

 

 

 

5,329

 

 

 

7,453

 

Operating revenue

$

78,724

 

 

$

90,929

 

 

$

87,905

 

Noninterest expense

$

40,584

 

 

$

38,918

 

 

$

31,012

 

Efficiency ratio

 

51.6

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

35.3

%

(1) Periods of less than a year are annualized.

GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) - Continued

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, and the return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders’ equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The above table provides reconciliation of these financial measures defined by GAAP with non-GAAP financial measures.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates PPNR by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. PPNR to Average Assets is calculated by dividing the PPNR amount by average assets to obtain a percentage. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. The table in the "Income Statement" section of this earnings release provides a reconciliation of PPNR and PPNR to Average Assets to the nearest GAAP measure.

Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest (loss) income. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. The table above shows the calculation of the efficiency ratio from these GAAP measures.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

Assets

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash and due from banks

$

9,940

 

 

$

12,655

 

 

$

12,140

 

Federal funds sold

 

3,746

 

 

 

33,927

 

 

 

27,359

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments

 

159,078

 

 

 

265,272

 

 

 

682,883

 

Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,763,183 , $1,803,898, and $1,873,491, net of allowance for credit losses of $31, $17 and $18 as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively)

 

1,582,185

 

 

 

1,598,666

 

 

 

1,775,633

 

Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,008, $766 and $817 (fair value of $965,786, $968,707 and $1,144,505, as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively)

 

1,075,303

 

 

 

1,093,374

 

 

 

1,153,399

 

Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

79,134

 

 

 

65,067

 

 

 

29,026

 

Loans held for sale

 

6,488

 

 

 

6,734

 

 

 

25,504

 

Loans

 

7,737,676

 

 

 

7,635,632

 

 

 

7,113,807

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

(78,377

)

 

 

(74,444

)

 

 

(71,505

)

Loans, net

 

7,659,299

 

 

 

7,561,188

 

 

 

7,042,302

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

12,929

 

 

 

13,475

 

 

 

14,014

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

23,060

 

 

 

24,544

 

 

 

28,969

 

Deferred income taxes

 

89,117

 

 

 

96,567

 

 

 

81,087

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

111,217

 

 

 

110,998

 

 

 

109,415

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

104,226

 

 

 

104,233

 

 

 

104,241

 

Other real estate owned

 

1,962

 

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

1,635

 

Other assets

 

171,183

 

 

 

162,192

 

 

 

139,616

 

Total assets

$

11,088,867

 

 

$

11,150,854

 

 

$

11,227,223

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand

$

2,247,706

 

 

$

3,150,751

 

 

$

2,951,594

 

Interest bearing transaction

 

907,637

 

 

 

1,138,235

 

 

 

888,598

 

Savings and money market

 

2,970,093

 

 

 

3,640,697

 

 

 

5,047,548

 

Time deposits

 

1,337,805

 

 

 

783,499

 

 

 

698,519

 

Total deposits

 

7,463,241

 

 

 

8,713,182

 

 

 

9,586,259

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

37,854

 

 

 

35,100

 

 

 

28,293

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

2,113,801

 

 

 

975,001

 

 

 

150,000

 

Long-term borrowings

 

69,825

 

 

 

69,794

 

 

 

69,701

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

27,634

 

 

 

29,267

 

 

 

33,935

 

Reserve for unfunded commitments

 

6,704

 

 

 

5,857

 

 

 

4,369

 

Other liabilities

 

127,850

 

 

 

94,332

 

 

 

75,112

 

Total liabilities

 

9,846,909

 

 

 

9,922,533

 

 

 

9,947,669

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 31,111,647, 31,346,903, and 32,079,474 respectively

 

308

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

318

 

Additional paid in capital

 

397,012

 

 

 

412,303

 

 

 

437,820

 

Retained earnings

 

1,025,552

 

 

 

1,015,215

 

 

 

963,140

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(180,914

)

 

 

(199,507

)

 

 

(121,724

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

1,241,958

 

 

 

1,228,321

 

 

 

1,279,554

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

11,088,867

 

 

$

11,150,854

 

 

$

11,227,223

 


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

120,850

 

 

$

109,251

 

 

$

75,830

 

Interest and dividends on investment securities

 

13,545

 

 

 

13,591

 

 

 

11,430

 

Interest on balances with other banks and short-term invest.

 

5,774

 

 

 

5,696

 

 

 

1,057

 

Interest on federal funds sold

 

78

 

 

 

592

 

 

 

4

 

Total interest income

 

140,247

 

 

 

129,130

 

 

 

88,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

48,954

 

 

 

39,239

 

 

 

6,359

 

Interest on customer repurchase agreements

 

302

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

13

 

Interest on other short-term borrowings

 

14,930

 

 

 

2,988

 

 

 

460

 

Interest on long-term borrowings

 

1,037

 

 

 

1,037

 

 

 

1,037

 

Total interest expense

 

65,223

 

 

 

43,530

 

 

 

7,869

 

Net Interest Income

 

75,024

 

 

 

85,600

 

 

 

80,452

 

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

 

6,164

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(2,787

)

Provision for (Reversal of) Unfunded Commitments

 

848

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

(11

)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses

 

68,012

 

 

 

85,903

 

 

 

83,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposits

 

1,510

 

 

 

1,429

 

 

 

1,286

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

305

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

1,492

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

 

(21

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(25

)

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

655

 

 

 

658

 

 

 

626

 

Other income

 

1,251

 

 

 

2,705

 

 

 

4,074

 

Total noninterest income

 

3,700

 

 

 

5,329

 

 

 

7,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

24,174

 

 

 

23,691

 

 

 

17,019

 

Premises and equipment expenses

 

3,317

 

 

 

3,292

 

 

 

3,128

 

Marketing and advertising

 

636

 

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

1,064

 

Data processing

 

3,099

 

 

 

3,117

 

 

 

2,880

 

Legal, accounting and professional fees

 

3,254

 

 

 

2,553

 

 

 

1,561

 

FDIC insurance

 

1,486

 

 

 

1,718

 

 

 

1,058

 

Other expenses

 

4,618

 

 

 

3,257

 

 

 

4,302

 

Total noninterest expense

 

40,584

 

 

 

38,918

 

 

 

31,012

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

 

31,128

 

 

 

52,314

 

 

 

59,691

 

Income Tax Expense

 

6,894

 

 

 

10,121

 

 

 

13,947

 

Net Income

$

24,234

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

45,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.43

 

Diluted

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.42

 


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments

$

526,506

 

$

5,774

 

4.45

%

 

$

600,653

 

$

5,696

 

3.76

%

Loans held for sale (1)

 

4,093

 

 

60

 

5.86

%

 

 

6,868

 

 

102

 

5.94

%

Loans (1) (2)

 

7,712,023

 

 

120,790

 

6.35

%

 

 

7,379,198

 

 

109,149

 

5.87

%

Investment securities available-for-sale (2)

 

1,660,258

 

 

7,811

 

1.91

%

 

 

1,658,228

 

 

7,753

 

1.85

%

Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)

 

1,087,047

 

 

5,734

 

2.14

%

 

 

1,105,209

 

 

5,838

 

2.10

%

Federal funds sold

 

14,890

 

 

78

 

2.12

%

 

 

79,547

 

 

592

 

2.95

%

Total interest earning assets

 

11,004,817

 

$

140,247

 

5.17

%

 

 

10,829,703

 

$

129,130

 

4.73

%

Total noninterest earning assets

 

495,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

501,977

 

 

 

 

Less: allowance for credit losses

 

74,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

75,724

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest earning assets

 

421,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

426,253

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

11,426,056

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,255,956

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing transaction

$

1,065,421

 

$

6,107

 

2.32

%

 

$

996,951

 

$

3,877

 

1.54

%

Savings and money market

 

3,326,807

 

 

33,274

 

4.06

%

 

 

3,963,022

 

 

31,571

 

3.16

%

Time deposits

 

1,078,227

 

 

9,573

 

3.60

%

 

 

667,202

 

 

3,791

 

2.25

%

Total interest bearing deposits

 

5,470,455

 

 

48,954

 

3.63

%

 

 

5,627,175

 

 

39,239

 

2.77

%

Customer repurchase agreements

 

38,257

 

 

302

 

3.20

%

 

 

45,521

 

 

266

 

2.32

%

Other short-term borrowings

 

1,251,392

 

 

14,930

 

4.77

%

 

 

295,756

 

 

2,988

 

4.04

%

Long-term borrowings

 

69,814

 

 

1,037

 

5.94

%

 

 

69,783

 

 

1,037

 

5.94

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

6,829,918

 

$

65,223

 

3.87

%

 

 

6,038,235

 

$

43,530

 

2.86

%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand

 

3,263,670

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,896,964

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

91,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

87,052

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest bearing liabilities

 

3,355,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,984,016

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

1,240,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,233,705

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

11,426,056

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,255,956

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

75,024

 

 

 

 

 

$

85,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.87

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

%

Cost of funds

 

 

 

 

2.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.59

%

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments

$

526,506

 

$

5,774

 

4.45

%

 

$

2,403,017

 

$

1,057

 

0.18

%

Loans held for sale (1)

 

4,093

 

 

60

 

5.86

%

 

 

26,887

 

 

219

 

3.26

%

Loans (1) (2)

 

7,712,023

 

 

120,790

 

6.35

%

 

 

7,053,701

 

 

75,611

 

4.35

%

Investment securities available-for-sale (2)

 

1,660,258

 

 

7,811

 

1.91

%

 

 

2,794,681

 

 

11,280

 

1.64

%

Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)

 

1,087,047

 

 

5,734

 

2.14

%

 

 

24,011

 

 

150

 

2.53

%

Federal funds sold

 

14,890

 

 

78

 

2.12

%

 

 

24,176

 

 

4

 

0.07

%

Total interest earning assets

 

11,004,817

 

$

140,247

 

5.17

%

 

 

12,326,473

 

$

88,321

 

2.91

%

Total noninterest earning assets

 

495,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

449,625

 

 

 

 

Less: allowance for credit losses

 

74,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

75,105

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest earning assets

 

421,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

374,520

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

11,426,056

 

 

 

 

 

$

12,700,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing transaction

$

1,065,421

 

$

6,107

 

2.32

%

 

$

754,833

 

$

322

 

0.17

%

Savings and money market

 

3,326,807

 

 

33,274

 

4.06

%

 

 

5,476,721

 

 

3,723

 

0.28

%

Time deposits

 

1,078,227

 

 

9,573

 

3.60

%

 

 

722,646

 

 

2,314

 

1.30

%

Total interest bearing deposits

 

5,470,455

 

 

48,954

 

3.63

%

 

 

6,954,200

 

 

6,359

 

0.37

%

Customer repurchase agreements

 

38,257

 

 

302

 

3.20

%

 

 

25,628

 

 

13

 

0.21

%

Other short-term borrowings

 

1,251,392

 

 

14,930

 

4.77

%

 

 

276,669

 

 

460

 

0.67

%

Long-term borrowings

 

69,814

 

 

1,037

 

5.94

%

 

 

69,690

 

 

1,037

 

5.95

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

6,829,918

 

$

65,223

 

3.87

%

 

 

7,326,187

 

$

7,869

 

0.44

%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand

 

3,263,670

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,920,776

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

91,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

112,404

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest bearing liabilities

 

3,355,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,033,180

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

1,240,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,341,626

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

11,426,056

 

 

 

 

 

$

12,700,993

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

75,024

 

 

 

 

 

$

80,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.47

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.65

%

Cost of funds

 

 

 

 

2.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.26

%

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.7 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Income Statements:

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Total interest income

$

140,247

 

 

$

129,130

 

 

$

111,527

 

 

$

95,635

 

 

$

88,321

 

 

$

86,230

 

 

$

89,152

 

 

$

94,920

 

Total interest expense

 

65,223

 

 

 

43,530

 

 

 

27,630

 

 

 

12,717

 

 

 

7,869

 

 

 

8,044

 

 

 

10,107

 

 

 

10,288

 

Net interest income

 

75,024

 

 

 

85,600

 

 

 

83,897

 

 

 

82,918

 

 

 

80,452

 

 

 

78,186

 

 

 

79,045

 

 

 

84,632

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

6,164

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

3,022

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

(2,787

)

 

 

(6,412

)

 

 

(8,203

)

 

 

(3,856

)

Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments

 

848

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(632

)

 

 

716

 

 

 

(761

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

68,012

 

 

 

85,903

 

 

 

80,101

 

 

 

81,870

 

 

 

83,250

 

 

 

85,230

 

 

 

86,532

 

 

 

89,249

 

Noninterest income before investment gain (loss)

 

3,721

 

 

 

5,326

 

 

 

5,304

 

 

 

5,715

 

 

 

7,478

 

 

 

9,668

 

 

 

6,780

 

 

 

10,607

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

 

(21

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

(151

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

906

 

 

 

1,519

 

 

 

318

 

Total noninterest income

 

3,700

 

 

 

5,329

 

 

 

5,308

 

 

 

5,564

 

 

 

7,453

 

 

 

10,574

 

 

 

8,299

 

 

 

10,925

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

24,174

 

 

 

23,691

 

 

 

21,538

 

 

 

21,805

 

 

 

17,019

 

 

 

24,608

 

 

 

22,145

 

 

 

19,876

 

Premises and equipment

 

3,317

 

 

 

3,292

 

 

 

3,275

 

 

 

3,523

 

 

 

3,128

 

 

 

3,755

 

 

 

3,859

 

 

 

3,644

 

Marketing and advertising

 

636

 

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,186

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

980

 

Other expenses

 

12,457

 

 

 

10,645

 

 

 

10,212

 

 

 

32,448

 

 

 

9,801

 

 

 

9,660

 

 

 

9,358

 

 

 

10,994

 

Total noninterest expense

 

40,584

 

 

 

38,918

 

 

 

36,206

 

 

 

58,962

 

 

 

31,012

 

 

 

39,309

 

 

 

36,375

 

 

 

35,494

 

Income before income tax expense

 

31,128

 

 

 

52,314

 

 

 

49,203

 

 

 

28,472

 

 

 

59,691

 

 

 

56,495

 

 

 

58,456

 

 

 

64,680

 

Income tax expense

 

6,894

 

 

 

10,121

 

 

 

11,906

 

 

 

12,776

 

 

 

13,947

 

 

 

14,875

 

 

 

14,847

 

 

 

16,687

 

Net income

$

24,234

 

 

$

42,193

 

 

$

37,297

 

 

$

15,696

 

 

$

45,744

 

 

$

41,620

 

 

$

43,609

 

 

$

47,993

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per weighted average common share, basic

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.50

 

Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.50

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

31,109,267

 

 

 

31,819,631

 

 

 

32,084,464

 

 

 

32,080,657

 

 

 

32,033,280

 

 

 

31,950,320

 

 

 

31,959,357

 

 

 

31,962,819

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

31,180,346

 

 

 

31,898,619

 

 

 

32,155,678

 

 

 

32,142,427

 

 

 

32,110,099

 

 

 

32,030,998

 

 

 

32,030,527

 

 

 

32,025,110

 

Actual shares outstanding at period end

 

31,111,647

 

 

 

31,346,903

 

 

 

32,082,321

 

 

 

32,081,241

 

 

 

32,079,474

 

 

 

31,950,092

 

 

 

31,947,458

 

 

 

31,961,573

 

Book value per common share at period end

$

39.92

 

 

$

39.18

 

 

$

38.02

 

 

$

39.05

 

 

$

39.89

 

 

$

42.28

 

 

$

41.68

 

 

$

40.87

 

Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)

$

36.57

 

 

$

35.86

 

 

$

34.77

 

 

$

35.80

 

 

$

36.64

 

 

$

38.97

 

 

$

38.39

 

 

$

37.58

 

Dividend per common share

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.35

 

Performance Ratios (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.86

%

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.68

%

Return on average common equity

 

7.92

%

 

 

13.57

%

 

 

11.64

%

 

 

4.91

%

 

 

13.83

%

 

 

12.30

%

 

 

13.00

%

 

 

14.92

%

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

 

8.65

%

 

 

14.82

%

 

 

12.67

%

 

 

5.35

%

 

 

14.99

%

 

 

13.35

%

 

 

14.11

%

 

 

16.25

%

Net interest margin

 

2.77

%

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

3.02

%

 

 

2.94

%

 

 

2.65

%

 

 

2.55

%

 

 

2.73

%

 

 

3.04

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

51.55

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

40.6

%

 

 

66.6

%

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

44.3

%

 

 

41.7

%

 

 

37.1

%

Other Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.28

%

Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans

 

1,160

%

 

 

1,151

%

 

 

997

%

 

 

386

%

 

 

301

%

 

 

257

%

 

 

265

%

 

 

187

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans (3)

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.26

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.68

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.26

%

 

 

0.31

%

 

 

0.50

%

Net charge-off (recovery)(annualized) to average total loans (3)

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

%

 

 

(0.04

)%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.30

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

 

11.42

%

 

 

11.63

%

 

 

11.55

%

 

 

10.68

%

 

 

9.82

%

 

 

10.19

%

 

 

10.58

%

 

 

10.65

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

 

14.74

%

 

 

14.94

%

 

 

15.60

%

 

 

15.14

%

 

 

15.21

%

 

 

15.74

%

 

 

16.18

%

 

 

17.44

%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

 

13.75

%

 

 

14.03

%

 

 

14.64

%

 

 

14.06

%

 

 

14.12

%

 

 

14.63

%

 

 

14.95

%

 

 

14.24

%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

 

10.36

%

 

 

10.18

%

 

 

10.52

%

 

 

10.60

%

 

 

10.57

%

 

 

10.60

%

 

 

10.68

%

 

 

11.07

%

Average Balances (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

11,426,056

 

 

$

11,255,956

 

 

$

11,431,110

 

 

$

11,701,679

 

 

$

12,701,152

 

 

$

12,538,596

 

 

$

11,826,326

 

 

$

11,453,080

 

Total earning assets

$

11,004,817

 

 

$

10,829,703

 

 

$

11,030,670

 

 

$

11,300,267

 

 

$

12,326,473

 

 

$

12,180,872

 

 

$

11,486,280

 

 

$

11,152,933

 

Total loans(3)

$

7,712,023

 

 

$

7,379,198

 

 

$

7,282,589

 

 

$

7,104,727

 

 

$

7,053,701

 

 

$

6,890,414

 

 

$

7,055,621

 

 

$

7,382,238

 

Total deposits

$

8,734,125

 

 

$

9,524,139

 

 

$

9,907,497

 

 

$

10,184,886

 

 

$

10,874,976

 

 

$

10,670,206

 

 

$

9,948,114

 

 

$

9,530,909

 

Total borrowings

$

1,359,463

 

 

$

411,060

 

 

$

158,001

 

 

$

152,583

 

 

$

371,987

 

 

$

402,393

 

 

$

448,697

 

 

$

536,926

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

1,240,978

 

 

$

1,233,705

 

 

$

1,271,753

 

 

$

1,281,742

 

 

$

1,341,785

 

 

$

1,342,525

 

 

$

1,331,022

 

 

$

1,290,029

 

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Excludes loans held for sale.

CONTACT:
David G. Danielson
240.552.9534