Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Eagle Bancorp Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bancorp. Please go ahead.

Eric Newell: Good morning. This is Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bancorp. Before we begin the presentation, I would like to remind everyone that some of the comments made during the call are forward-looking statements. We cannot make any promises about future performance. Our Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year and 10-Q for September 30, 2023, and current reports on Form 8-K, including the accompanying earnings presentation slides identify certain risk factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made this morning. Eagle Bancorp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments unless required by law.

This morning's commentary will include non-GAAP financial information. The earnings release, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website and filed with the SEC, contains reconciliations of this information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. Our periodic reports are available from the company online at our website or on the SEC's website. I would now like to turn it over to our President and CEO, Susan Riel.

Story continues

Susan Riel: Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. This last year presented many challenges through which EagleBank team persevered. I'm excited about the resiliency of our company in light of those challenges. We quickly reacted to uncertainties that crept into the banking sector in the first quarter through the failure of some large banks. We were able to lean into our relationships first culture and focus on and respond to what our customers needed from us in that moment of uncertainty. While we experienced the large deposit outflow in the early part of 2023, I'm thrilled that we report total deposits at December 31 that were higher than the year ago period. I am proud of the EagleBank team and the strong and trusted relationships they have with our customers, our communities and with each other.

I am confident that we will be able to leverage those characteristics as we work to achieve our strategic initiatives in 2024. I touched on those initiatives in our third quarter call, but it is worth highlighting again. We have been and will remain focused on our deposit portfolio. Our goal in 2024 is to have a higher quality deposit portfolio with enhanced diversification, successfully enhancing our deposit portfolio quality and growing deposits will allow us to reduce wholesale funding and enhance flexibility and dynamic interest rate environment. During the year, we will work on enhancing our capabilities to leverage our branch network and better instill sales behaviors, building and improving our treasury management capabilities services and products and introducing a digital channel, primarily for deposit gathering efforts in and outside our footprint.

We are working to grow our C&I portfolio relative to total loans. We have evaluated areas of opportunity to grow our team and ensure those teams are compensated on the appropriate incentive plans and growth and deepen relationships, which can set us up for future years of portfolio growth. Finally, asset quality will remain an important part for us in 2024. Our history shows that EagleBank has recognized asset quality pressures earlier than our peers. We've taken a conservative and proactive approach by reassessing internal credit ratings for credit exhibiting weaknesses in primary cash flows with those cash flows are our primary source of repayment. This increased our classified assets in the fourth quarter. Jan will speak in more detail about the actions we took in the fourth quarter which in part drove a higher provision for credit losses and impacted our net income.

I am confident that our credit team will work with our borrowers to maximize collateral value while at the same time, seeking to improve the credit posture of EagleBank through principal pay-downs or enhancements on recourse and guarantors. Our team aligned with those workout and surveillance efforts have up to 50 years of experience with CRE and have seen many deep downturns. Our strong capital level positions us well in the face of economic uncertainty, and we have proven over the years to be good stewards of our capital through strong capital management. I am excited about the prospects of EagleBank and the team. A lot of progress has been accomplished over the last six months. The senior staff is working closely with the entire EagleBank team to position ourselves for sustainable growth with improved and consistent profitability for years to come.

While this upcoming year may throw us some curveballs, we will respond appropriately. Importantly, I am confident that we've identified the actions needed to be accomplished in 2024 to set us up for continued success. With that, I'll hand it over to Jan.

Janice Williams: Thank you, Susan, and good morning, everyone. Our credit teams continue to assess and work with our customers that are or might potentially be experiencing stress or future issues that could cause stress on a loan-by-loan basis, predominantly in our office portfolio. We make every effort to work with our customers to improve their opportunity to succeed and protect the bank through early outreach and intervention. We have two notable events in the fourth quarter that impacted our provision expense. First, late in the quarter, we sold a multifamily construction non-performing note that I discussed in our call the past two quarters. The note was a $39.5 million multifamily loan in the D.C. metro market. The property was nearing stabilization.

However, there were significant impediments to a near-term resolution acceptable to the bank. Our team assessed a multitude of disposition and remediation strategies and determined that our best course of action was to sell the note to an unaffiliated third party. We recognized a $5.5 million loss as a result of the note sale. An important factor in evaluating the decision to sell the note was the assessment of the time to remediate and dispose of the property and the net present value of the carrying costs compared to the disposition value realized. Second, we had a charge-off of $6.1 million, recognizing a collateral shortfall from an updated appraisal on a previously performing substandard office loan. As a result of the collateral deficiency, the loan was moved to nonaccrual in the fourth quarter.

A smiling customer holding a newly acquired loan product, signifying the company's consumer lending arm success.

Non-performing loans fell to $65.5 million at December 31 from $70.1 million at September 30 with the aforementioned office loan migrating into nonperforming and the multifamily construction loans migrating out of the portfolio. NPAs were $66.6million, which was 57 basis points to total assets. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $20.7 million, down from $46.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was due to migration of the loan into nonperforming status at December 31. During the quarter, the teams reviewed and conservatively reassessed internal risk ratings for loans where there may be some weakness or future weakness on the primary source of repayment as compared to how the project was initially underwritten. In many of these situations, we believe we are adequately collateralized based upon a recent appraisal and where we have guarantors with ample income and/or assets to supplement repayment.

However, management felt it was prudent to downgrade these credits based upon the weakness of the primary source of repayment. As a result of these efforts in the quarter, you will see an increase of special mention and substandard loans. As you have seen throughout our disclosures in 2023, we've used modifications as a tool for working with our customers. Our modifications are generally extensions of maturity and are shorting duration between three and 12 months. They may require one or more credit enhancements, for example, the establishment of a payment and other reserves controlled by EagleBank, sleep accounts to control excess cash flow, principal curtails, additional collateral and/or other measures as being prudent in exchange with the extension accommodations.

Our office exposure will be a continued focus for the team in 2024. The expectation of lower interest rates improves the prospects for commercial real estate and will improve the prospects of remediation efforts of more challenged field. Office loans secured by non-owner-occupied CRE credits were $949 million or 11.9% of the total loan portfolio at quarter end. These office properties are primarily located in the Washington, D.C. market with 24.5% in the District of Columbia, 35.4% in Maryland suburbs, 32.7% in Northern Virginia and 7.4% located outside these markets. For the fourth quarter, we had a provision to be ACL of $14.5 million. Driving this increase were losses on the note sale and the updated appraisal value on the substandard office loan.

The ratio of ACL to loans at quarter end was up three basis points to 1.08. With that, I'd like to turn it over to Eric.

Eric Newell: Thanks, Jan. Net income for the quarter totaled $20.2 million or $0.67 per diluted share. As Jan's comments just detailed, net income was meaningfully impacted by the provision expense of $14.5 million, increasing from $5.6 million in the previous quarter. Notwithstanding the higher provision expense, we are excited that we experienced continued core deposit growth in the fourth quarter, with deposits ending the year at $8.8 billion, increasing $432 million compared to $8.4 billion at September 30. The team's efforts throughout the year helped us show year-over-year deposit growth at year-end for the first time in six quarters. Broker deposits declined by $67 million and were down to 27% of deposits. Our mix of deposits and borrowings at quarter end is now much closer to how it looked at the end of December 2022 before the market disruption in March.

At December 31, 2023, deposits of $8.8 billion compared to $8.7 billion at year-end 2022 and borrowings were $1.4 billion compared to $1 billion at year-end 2022, due in part to our bank term funding program borrowings totaling $1.3 billion. During the quarter, we had relatively flat loan growth, with loans up $52 million, but some of that was timing of existing construction loans funding at quarter end. This was the reason for the reversal of the provision on unfunded commitments. Even with the increase in loans of strong growth in deposits drove our loan-to-deposit ratio down to 90% from 95% in the prior quarter. Net interest income totaled $73 million for the three months ending December 31, increasing from $70.7 million in the linked quarter, the first time in several quarters that we've experienced a period-to-period increase in net interest income.

Contributing to the increase was stability in our cost of interest-bearing funding while also benefiting from an increase in the yield on our earning assets. Interest-bearing liabilities benefited from lower cost borrowings. Since the start of the first quarter of 2024, management has taken actions to reduce some of our deposit rates on non-maturity deposits to reflect lower market rates seen late in the fourth quarter and into the New Year. Non-interest income totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter, a decline from $6.3 million in the linked quarter. The main driver of the decline was swap fee income and mark-to-market benefits from higher interest rates recognized in the third quarter that did not repeat in the fourth quarter due to lower swap activity and falling interest rates, in total, contributing $3.7 million of the decline in total Non-interest income.

Non-interest expense totaled $37.1 million in the fourth quarter, relatively flat from the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits declined $3.1 million in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter due to truing up of incentives and lower salary expenses. Offsetting the decline in salaries and benefits is increased FDIC insurance costs, increasing $1.1 million from the prior quarter. Impacting our FDIC premium costs at our level of modified loans, which increased the basis points of premium paid on deposits. EagleBank was not impacted by the special assessment pursuant to systemic risk determination that was filed in the fourth quarter. As Charles indicated last quarter, we expect to invest in the company in 2024 to achieve our strategic goals but we did not -- but we do not expect a meaningful increase in the run rate of expenses in 2024, due to cost savings actions taken in 2023.

This past quarter, efficiency was 48.9%, which compares well to our proxy peers. We remain committed to identifying and executing strategies to find positive operating leverage. Starting this quarter, management will release its quarterly investor deck, along with earnings, as you can see with our filing last night. In that debt, we provided insights to our expectations for full year 2024 performance. In future calls, we will update you as our expectations change. Our 2024 performance or expectations near Susan's comments on the strategic goals for the year mainly with deposit growth and continued improvement in the mix of our funding and reduced reliance on wholesale funding. Lastly, capital remains a core strength of the company. Our tangible common equity ratio at quarter end was 10.12%, benefiting from lower market rates decreasing unrealized loss impact on capital.

In the face of uncertainty with non-owner occupied office market valuations, management believes it is prudent to gain more certainty before seeking approval from our Board on another share repurchase program. With that, I'll hand it back to Susan for a short wrap-up.

Susan Riel: Thanks, Eric. We are all excited about EagleBank's future. We have demonstrated our ability to improve the balance sheet and stabilize both our main market. We also continue to meet our commitment to our relationship first culture, strong conservative underwriting and peer-leading efficiency. We are committed to our heightened surveillance of an engagement with our portfolio. In closing, our senior management team and I, we'd like to thank our employees who work hard every day to make Eagle a success. With that, we will now open it up for questions.

See also Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US and Top 25 Hawaii Retirement Alternatives in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.