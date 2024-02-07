Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Director Kenneth Walsh Sells 9,118 Shares

Kenneth Walsh, a director at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT), executed a sale of 9,118 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $13.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $120,195.24.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiary, provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products and services, including real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage origination services. It operates through a network of banking offices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,448 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Kenneth Walsh follows a pattern of insider transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, where there have been 7 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc's shares were trading at $13.18 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $103.737 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.95, which is above the industry median of 9.25 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $13.18 and a GF Value of $17.28, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activity.

