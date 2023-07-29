Eagle Bancorp Montana's (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.14 on the 1st of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 4.2%, which is above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Eagle Bancorp Montana's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 36%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.285 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Eagle Bancorp Montana has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Eagle Bancorp Montana's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Story continues

We should note that Eagle Bancorp Montana has issued stock equal to 21% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp Montana that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here