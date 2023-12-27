Eagle Materials (EXP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Eagle Materials (EXP) standing at $205.80, reflecting a +0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

The the stock of maker of gypsum wallboard and cement has risen by 15.39% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 14.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eagle Materials will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.56, reflecting a 11.25% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $537.23 million, reflecting a 5.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.16 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, representing changes of +13.01% and +4.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Eagle Materials currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Materials is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.83.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research