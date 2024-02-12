Earn a 5.2% Dividend Yield from Target Stock Using This Hack

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock is down nearly 15 percent over the past year, but that's not typical for this retail giant.

Over the past five years, Target has returned approximately 101% to its investors.

In addition to this growth, Target also pays a 3% annual dividend yield which equates to a $1.10 quarterly dividend.

While that's a solid yield for a blue chip stock, it may not be the best way to invest in the company.

Don’t Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

A Hack to Earn a 5.2% Yield from Target

Instead of buying Target at approximately $147/share and earning a 3% annual dividend yield, you can buy shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for $58. And with that comes a 5.2% annual dividend yield

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and developing properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants, including the likes of Target, Costco, and Starbucks.

The company typically invests in retail properties leased to tenants in various sectors, including automotive, consumer goods, and essential services, providing a diversified portfolio in terms of tenant base and geographic locations.

Its portfolio consists of 2,135 properties consisting of 44 million square feet.

Agree Realty Corporation currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.247, which equates to $2.964 per share annually.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Story continues

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Earn a 5.2% Dividend Yield from Target Stock Using This Hack originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.