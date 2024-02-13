Advertisement
Earn a 5.2% Dividend Yield from Starbucks Stock Using This Hack

Chris Bibey
·2 min read

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock has been a slow grower over the past five years. An increase of 38% is nothing to be ashamed of, but its growth hasn't been nearly as strong as many other blue chip stocks.

Starbucks continues its tradition of raising dividends by paying a quarterly dividend of $0.57. This practice has been ongoing since the company started distributing dividends in 2010.

As an investor in Starbucks stock, you can expect a dividend payment every quarter. But that's not the only strategy you should consider.

Don’t Miss:

A Hack to Earn a 5.2% Yield from Starbucks

Instead of buying Starbucks at approximately $97/share and earning a 2.34% annual dividend yield, you can buy shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for $58. And with that comes a 5.2% annual dividend yield

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and developing properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants, including the likes of Starbucks, Costco, and Target.

The company typically invests in retail properties leased to tenants in various sectors, including automotive, consumer goods, and essential services, providing a diversified portfolio in terms of tenant base and geographic locations.

Its portfolio consists of 2,135 properties consisting of 44 million square feet.

Agree Realty Corporation currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.247, which equates to  $2.964 per share annually.

Read Next:

