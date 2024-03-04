Earn a 5.2% Yield From Walmart Using This Hack

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been one of the market's best-performing stocks since its 1970 initial public offering, and it has paid dividends since 1974. However, its yield is just 1.4% today, which doesn't get many dividend and income investors excited.

Fortunately, there's a hack you can use to get a 5.2% yield from Walmart, and that's by investing in one of its largest landlords.

Here's how.

Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) owns and manages a portfolio of 2,135 properties across 49 states containing approximately 44 million square feet of gross leasable space. It counts world-class retailers such as Walmart, Lowe's, McDonald's, Starbucks, CVS, Walmart, ULTA, Home Depot, Target, and Costco as tenants.

Walmart is listed as Agree Realty's largest tenant in its most recent investor presentation, equating to 6.1% of its annualized base rent.

So, by owning Agree Realty, you can generate monthly income that is partially attributable to Walmart.

Agree Realty currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.247 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.964 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 5.2% today.

On top of having a high yield, Agree Realty is a dividend-growth star. It has raised its annual dividend payment for 11 consecutive years, and it's already on track for 2024 to mark the 12th consecutive year with an increase.

