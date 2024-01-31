Earn a 5.79% Dividend Yield from DaVita Stock Using This Hack

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is one of the world's top providers of dialysis services and integrated health care management services.

While its stock has climbed nearly 100% over the past five years, something is missing: dividend payouts.

Even without dividends, DaVita is a reasonable growth stock for value investors to consider. However, if you're an income investor, you're left out in the cold.

Fortunately, there's an option for you to consider.

Don’t Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

A Hack to Earn a 5.79% Yield from DaVita

Instead of buying DaVita and missing out on dividend payments, you can buy Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT). Four Corners Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant and retail properties.

In June of 2022, it announced the acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care property for $2.2 million in Kansas. The property is occupied under a net lease with roughly six years of term remaining.

Moving forward, the company plans to bolster its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, with a primary focus on the restaurant and retail verticals.

Four Corners pays an annual dividend of $1.38 and has increased (or held steady) its quarterly payout for the past eight years.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Story continues

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Earn a 5.79% Dividend Yield from DaVita Stock Using This Hack originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.