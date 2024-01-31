Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,845.65
    -79.32 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,150.30
    -317.01 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,164.01
    -345.88 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.44
    -44.80 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    -2.04 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,051.80
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.27 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9670
    -0.0920 (-2.27%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2677
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0670
    -0.5230 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,560.81
    -961.77 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.57
    -35.74 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed holds interest rates at highest levels since 2001

Earn a 5.79% Dividend Yield from DaVita Stock Using This Hack

Chris Bibey
·2 min read

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is one of the world's top providers of dialysis services and integrated health care management services.

While its stock has climbed nearly 100% over the past five years, something is missing: dividend payouts.

Even without dividends, DaVita is a reasonable growth stock for value investors to consider. However, if you're an income investor, you're left out in the cold.

Fortunately, there's an option for you to consider.

Don’t Miss:

A Hack to Earn a 5.79% Yield from DaVita

Instead of buying DaVita and missing out on dividend payments, you can buy Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT). Four Corners Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant and retail properties.

In June of 2022, it announced the acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care property for $2.2 million in Kansas. The property is occupied under a net lease with roughly six years of term remaining.

Moving forward, the company plans to bolster its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, with a primary focus on the restaurant and retail verticals.

Four Corners pays an annual dividend of $1.38 and has increased (or held steady) its quarterly payout for the past eight years.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Earn a 5.79% Dividend Yield from DaVita Stock Using This Hack originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement