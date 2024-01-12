How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 16, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken recently raised the price target on Goldman Sachs from $382 to $440, while JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein increased the price target from $398 to $421.

Goldman Sachs Group’s Goldman Sachs Asset Management recently disclosed the closure of the West Street Life Sciences I fund. The company stated that Life Sciences I closed above its fundraising target with $650 million in equity commitments.

With the recent buzz around Goldman Sachs, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends. As of now, Goldman Sachs has a dividend yield of 2.90%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $2.75 a share ($11.00 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Goldman Sachs dividends, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Goldman Sachs’s $11.00 dividend: $6,000 / $11.00 = 545 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $206,964 worth of Goldman Sachs, or 545 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $11.00 = 109 shares, or $41,393 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

View more earnings on GS

Also Read: Top 5 Materials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Story continues

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

GS Price Action: Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 0.6% to close at $379.75 on Thursday.

Read More: Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Photo: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.