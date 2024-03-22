Advertisement
How To Earn $500 A Month From Nike Stock After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

1
Avi Kapoor
·2 min read

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) investors may be eyeing potential gains from the apparel company’s dividends.

Currently, Nike offers an annual dividend yield of 1.47%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 37 cents per share ($1.48 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $408,724 or around 4,054 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $81,765 or around 811 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.48 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.48 = 4,054 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.48 = 811 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

View more earnings on NKE

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock's current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

NKE Price Action: Shares of Nike gained 0.6% to close at $100.82 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $12.429 billion, up slightly year-over-year and ahead of the Street consensus estimate of $12.281 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Pixabay

