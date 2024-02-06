How To Earn $500 A Month From Yum China Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 6, 2024.

Analysts expect the fast-food restaurant company to report quarterly earnings at 16 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 12 cents per share. The Chinese Fortune 500 firm is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, compared to $2.09 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Yum China, in November, said third-quarter revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $2.91 billion, missing the consensus of $3.06 billion. Adjusted EPS increased 20% year-over-year to 59 cents, missing the consensus of 68 cents.

With the recent buzz around Yum China, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends. As of now, Yum China has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 13 cents a share (52 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Yum China’s dividends, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Yum China’s $0.52 dividend: $6,000 / $0.52 = 11,538 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $414,560 worth of Yum China, or 11,538 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.52 = 2,308 shares, or $82,926 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

YUMC Price Action: Shares of Yum China gained 2% to close at $35.93 on Friday.

Image: Shutterstock

