Earn Passive Income From the Government Using This Hack

In an era where financial stability is paramount, exploring avenues for reliable passive income has become increasingly crucial. One often overlooked option is earning dividends from government-operated properties.

Here's how: a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and managing properties leased exclusively to government agencies. Let’s dig in.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) owns and manages a portfolio of 90 properties in 26 U.S. states containing approximately 8.9 million leased square feet. Its properties are leased to 40 different tenant agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Defense, Drug Enforcement Administration, National Parks Service, and Social Security Administration.

Easterly currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.06 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 9% at the time of this writing.

Easterly has also raised its annual dividend five times since its initial public offering in 2015. This makes it both a high-yield and dividend-growth play.

