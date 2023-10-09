Earnings are growing at thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) share price managed to fall 67% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, thyssenkrupp moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 0.9% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how thyssenkrupp has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at thyssenkrupp's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that thyssenkrupp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - thyssenkrupp has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

