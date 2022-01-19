U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,589.25
    +18.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,356.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,300.00
    +94.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,103.10
    +11.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.58 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +2.80 (+14.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4400
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,205.59
    +655.96 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.64
    -7.74 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.03
    +38.48 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Earth Alive Receives Follow-on US$473,000 PO for ea1ᵀᴹ Dust Suppressant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, announced today that it has received another follow-on purchase order (“PO”) for its proprietary ea1TM dust suppressant (“ea1”) from a leading global mining company in Mexico. This PO, in the amount of US$473,000, is the seventh consecutive purchase of ea1 by the mine in Mexico since late 2018, bringing the customer’s total spend to $4.7 million.

“We are delighted that this global mining group continues to choose our ea1 as its dust control solution for their operation in Mexico,” said Earth Alive CEO, Nikolaos Sofronis. “This follow-on PO is yet another testimonial to the efficacy of our ea1 as the product of choice for efficient, environmentally sustainable and biodegradable dust control.”

This order is expected to ship by the end of the first quarter 2022.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies
Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be reads as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.
9641 rue Clément
Lasalle (Qc) Canada
H8R 4B4
T.(438) 333-1680

For information, please contact:
Mr. Nikolaos Sofronis
nsofronis@earthalivect.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • My 3 Favorite Value Stocks to Buy in January

    Volatility seems to be rising in the U.S. stock market lately. Yet even with its muted results, Caterpillar is still generating sizable profits and raking in plenty of free cash flow (FCF) to support its dividend thanks to high oil and gas prices, demand for raw materials, a healthy residential construction market, and an improving commercial construction market.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • Morgan Stanley quarterly profit beats on wealth management, M&A boom

    The bank's wealth management unit also turned in a strong fourth quarter with revenue rising more than 10% to $6.25 billion. Morgan Stanley's results rounded out a mixed earnings season for the nation's largest banks that rode the M&A boom, but were dragged down by weak trading and higher expenses, which surged as they splurged to retain key personnel in a race for talent. Morgan Stanley, which advised on 420 deals last year, ranked third in the global investment banking league tables, following larger rivals Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, according to data from Dealogic.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Why Phunware Stock Soared Today

    Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) fought through turbulence in the broader market to post big gains in Tuesday's trading. There doesn't appear to be any fresh business-specific news behind's Phunware's surge, but Tuesday was a day of big gains for stocks associated with former president Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), which is set to merge with Trump Media & Technology, closed out the session up roughly 21.8%.

  • Top Glaxo scientist defects to join Jeff Bezos’s bid to defy ageing

    Dame Emma Walmsley's campaign to reignite growth at GlaxoSmithKline by focusing on cutting-edge drug research has suffered a heavy blow with the resignation of Hal Barron, the superstar scientist she headhunted and paid more than herself.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Chip Supplier ASML Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    'The most important tech company you've never heard of' sees sales growth of 20% in 2022 as demand for its equipment outstrips supply.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    The recent retreat from exciting but risky growth stocks has opened up a lot of tempting buy-in windows. Freelance services marketplace Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) offers a deeply discounted stock along with great business prospects. The driving force behind Fiverr's retreat is the idea that the coronavirus boost will fade out in a hurry.