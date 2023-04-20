Earth Week 2023: Walmart Continues Momentum in Journey Toward Regeneration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Walmart:

Guided by our purpose to help people save money and live better, Walmart aims to operate in a more regenerative way - making a net positive difference for people and the planet in all we do, including sourcing products for our customers. Our teams are hard at work with suppliers, NGOs, policymakers and others to address issues related to climate change, nature, waste and people working in global product supply chains.

As we celebrate Earth Week, here are just a few examples of how we are working with our partners on more sustainable product, packaging and waste reduction innovations:

Built for Better

We launched Built for Better as an online shopping destination, making it easy for customers to identify and shop for products that are built better for them, communities and the planet. Earlier this year, we added our Clean Beauty shop to it, offering customers an easy and accessible way to find beauty products made without ingredients they may not want.

Cleancult

We welcomed Cleancult into more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide earlier this year. Aiming to eliminate single-use plastic waste from the home cleaning category, Cleancult uses innovative carton technology to power their paper-based refillable hand soaps, dish soaps, all-purpose cleaners and laundry detergent.

OLAY, now in recycled jars

Walmart has collaborated with OLAY North America to offer the latest innovation in more sustainable skincare packaging solutions: 100% recycled jars for their Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer and Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer. These jars offer the same great benefits to customers while reducing virgin plastic use. Made with recycled waste from sources including Walmart facilities, OLAY's limited-run jars are expected to save up to 10,000 pounds of plastic waste from entering landfills.

More U.S. states eliminate single-use bags and bag opt out rolls out nationally

We're expanding our efforts to reduce single-use bags to four more states in line with local regulatory changes: As of this week, Walmart stores in Delaware, Oregon, Washington D.C. and Washington state will not offer single-use bags at the frontend or pickup. By eliminating single-use bags in a total of 10 states in the U.S. as well as Walmart Canada and Mexico, we anticipate avoiding the use of almost 2 billion single-use plastic and paper bags every year. And by the end of this year, we aim to allow most Walmart customers to opt out of bags for their pickup orders nationwide.

Story continues

Walmart Restored

Through Walmart Restored, we're offering customers access to thousands of professionally inspected, tested and cleaned restored items from a curated list of top sellers and suppliers. The program, available online and in select stores, offers top-quality products at a fraction of the typical cost and allows customers to extend the life of a product.

Walmart+ InHome x Loop

We teamed up with circular reuse platform Loop and a number of brands to launch Walmart+ InHome x Loop, a pilot program that aims to provide a convenient way to eliminate single-use packaging and reduce plastic from many everyday purchases. Walmart+ InHome customers in Northwest Arkansas can now place online orders to receive delivery of some of their favorite brands in reusable and returnable packaging.

Through expanding sustainable choices, helping reduce waste and introducing new circular business models, we're continuing to advance sustainability across Walmart. Our hope? To make the sustainable choice the everyday and affordable choice for our customers.

Walmart, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walmart on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Walmart

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walmart

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walmart





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750438/Earth-Week-2023-Walmart-Continues-Momentum-in-Journey-Toward-Regeneration



