Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.11

The board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.11 on the 15th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Eastern Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, Eastern Bankshares does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. While Eastern Bankshares' efforts to pay out a dividend can be applauded, its latest earnings report actually shows that the company didn't have enough earnings in the year to cover its dividends. This is an alarming sign that could mean that Eastern Bankshares' dividend may no longer be sustainable for longer.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next 3 years. In addtion, they also estimate the future payout ratio could reach 32% in the same time period, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Eastern Bankshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Eastern Bankshares' EPS has fallen by approximately 21% per year during the past three years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Eastern Bankshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

