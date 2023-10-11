Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund(EVV) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2023-10-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Do?

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in Senior Floating-Rate Loans, Debt Obligations, Equity Securities, Derivatives as well as Foreign Securities and Currencies. The Fund invests in various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, building and development, healthcare, leisure amongst others.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's Dividend History

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 11.97% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 10.28%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's annual dividend growth rate was 2.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 5.80% per year. And over the past decade, Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -0.70%.

Based on Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 15.87%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-03-31, Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's profitability 3 out of 10 as of 2023-03-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's revenue has increased by approximately 32.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 80.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund's earnings increased by approximately 29.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 74.04% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a commendable dividend payment history, its current payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends in the long run. Investors should closely monitor these metrics and the company's overall performance to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

