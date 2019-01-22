EBay: Dramatic Housecleaning Ahead After Elliott Management Acquires $1.4 Billion Stake

By CCN.com: There's a new sheriff in town at EBay after activist hedge fund Elliott Management acquired a 4% stake in the online retailer valued at $1.4 billion. In a letter to the company's board of directors, Elliott promised that dramatic major changes are ahead for the e-commerce giant.

Elliott Management — the activist hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer — made the announcement in a damning January 22 shareholder letter (read the full letter at the bottom of this article).

An activist shareholder is a stakeholder that uses an equity position in a company to pressure its management to do something it wants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x1NepKXx-I

