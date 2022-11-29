U.S. markets closed

Eco Fibers Market Estimated to Reach US$ 78.3 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Eco Fibers Market size is projected to reach USD 78.3 billion by 2027 from USD 52.0 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The main forces behind the growth of the eco fiber market are the industry is the increasing use of man-made cellulosic fibers and increased demand from emerging nations. High manufacturing costs and the availability of low-cost alternatives like synthetic fibers are market restraints. Adoption of new, creative technology to create regenerated cellulose is an opportunity in the eco fiber market. The biggest difficulties that Eco fibers are experiencing are moreover challenges in the cotton textile industry and the development of low-cost production methods.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152829511

Browse in-depth TOC on "Eco Fibers Market”

190- Market Data Tables

42- Figures

179- Pages

List of Key Players in Eco Fibers Market:

  1. Sateri (China)

  2. Grasim Industries Limited (India)

  3. Lenzing AG (Austria)

  4. Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd. (China)

  5. Us Fibers (US)

  6. Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Eco Fibers Market:

  1. Drivers: Increasing usage of synthetic cellulosic fiber in the apparel industry

  2. Restraints: Availability of cheaper substitutes such as synthetic fibers.

  3. Opportunity: Rising adoption of Eco Fibers in several applications due to environmental concern

  4. Challenges: Developing low-cost production technique

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Regenerated Fibers accounted for the largest share in 2021

  2. Eco fibers Market, Clothing\Textile segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

  3. APAC is projected to account for the largest share of Regenerated Cellulose in 2021

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152829511

The market for eco fibers in the fiber industry is small but expanding quickly. These materials are just as useful as synthetic fibers for any application, but they are also produced and used in an environmentally sustainable manner. Regenerated fibers, sometimes referred to as synthetic fibers, are produced using the natural materials protein and cellulose as building blocks. Lyocell, viscose, and modal are regenerated fibers made from cellulose. Regenerated fiber is essentially a natural fiber that has undergone wet-chemical conversion to create continuous filament, which is then further spun into fibers. These regenerated fibers offer several excellent qualities that make them useful for a variety of application, including textile/clothing, household furnishings, industrial, and medical. The major player in the current scenario is using these fibers to create goods that are safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly while following to government standards and laws.

By Application, Eco fibers Market, Clothing\Textile segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

According to projections, the clothing\textile application will be the biggest market for eco fibers. Growing population concerns, a variety of design trends, and rising demand for eco-friendly materials are just a few of the elements promoting the development of eco fibers in the textile and garment industries.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=152829511

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of Regenerated Cellulose in 2021

The largest market for Eco Fibers is anticipated to be in APAC over the projected period. India, China, Japan, and Indonesia are the main producers of environment-friendly fabrics using eco fibers. Population growth, supportive policies from governments, industries, are accelerating industrialisation, which is further driving up demand for eco fibers in the APAC region. The market in this region is also likely to be driven by a healthy growth of the manufacturing sector, rising FDI investment in the area, the settlement of manufacturing facilities to countries like India, China, and ASEAN, tightening regulations, and rising investment in the textile, automotive, and other applications in this region are likely to drive the market in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Natural Fiber Composites Market

  2. Activated Carbon Fiber Market

  3. Cellulose Fiber Market

  4. Carbon Fiber Market

  5. Polyamide Composite Market

  6. Eco Friendly Packaging Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


