U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.16
    +63.92 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.94
    +349.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,191.84
    +269.23 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.44
    +23.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.21
    -3.72 (-3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.10
    +20.80 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.63 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3150
    +1.2020 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,896.30
    +1,572.85 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.37
    +27.42 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Edesa Biotech Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EDSA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor of 2,739,727 of the Company's common shares (or common share equivalents) at a purchase price of $3.65 per common share (or common share equivalent).

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company issued to the investor warrants to purchase up to 2,739,727 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.52 per common share, were immediately exercisable and have a term of five and one-half years.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are approximately $10.0 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The common shares (or common share equivalents) described above (but not the warrants issued in the concurrent private placement or the common shares underlying such warrants) were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233567) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on September 12, 2019. The offering of the common shares (or common share equivalent) was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 865-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the common shares underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the anticipated use of proceeds, upcoming milestones in the company's clinical studies, including enrollment milestones and interim readouts for its COVID-19 and dermatitis studies. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: market and other conditions, those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds, the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694596/Edesa-Biotech-Announces-Closing-of-100-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Falling Today

    Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock extraordinaire GameStop (NYSE: GME) were 7.3% lower as of 12:04 p.m. ET today in what has been a busy week of news for the company. The busy week for GameStop started on Tuesday when a Reddit user on the subreddit WallStreetBets wrote that GameStop traded at a more than 58% discount to its fair value over the last 15 months. Considering WallStreetBets is the subreddit that played a big role in sparking GameStop's monstrous run in 2021, it comes as no surprise that posts like that can get the stock moving.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nikola: Making Progress, but Execution Remains Key, Says J.P. Morgan

    Nikola (NKLA) investors finally have something to cheer about. On Wednesday, at the company’s Analyst Day, the EV truck startup announced that, as planned, production of the Tre battery electric truck had begun at the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility on March 21. The company also said it expects to deliver 300 to 500 Tre semi-trucks this year and that by mid-2023, manufacturing for the European market will go ahead at the German facility. J.P. Morgan’s Bill Peterson attended the event, w