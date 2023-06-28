Edesa Biotech's COVID-19 Candidate Restraints Inflammation From Influenza, Other Pathogens In Preclinical Studies

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) released findings from an in vitro study involving its monoclonal antibody candidate, paridiprubart.

The study, conducted by the University of Toronto, ran parallel to Edesa's ongoing clinical study of EB05 (paridiprubart) in hospitalized Covid-19 patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a severe form of respiratory failure characterized by extensive inflammatory damage to the lungs.

The preprint research results revealed demonstrate that various respiratory pathogens, including Influenza A, coronavirus, and a common bacterium (H. influenzae), can trigger an exaggerated immune response through Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4), a crucial component of the innate immune system.

Significantly, the study concluded that Edesa's TLR4 antagonist, paridiprubart, inhibited inflammation signaling induced by each of these pathogens.

"Our understanding of the inflammatory pathways associated with ARDS and paridiprubart's mechanism of action is well-established, and these latest findings, combined with extensive clinical experience involving over 600 subjects, further support our belief that our drug candidate could offer a safe and effective treatment for ARDS caused by coronaviruses, pandemic influenza, and harmful bacteria," stated Par Nijhawan, CEO of Edesa.

Price Action: EDSA shares are up 5.49% at $0.85 on the last check Wednesday.

