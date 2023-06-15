Has Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Edgewell Personal Care's (NYSE:EPC) stock increased by 7.5% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Edgewell Personal Care's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Edgewell Personal Care is:

6.3% = US$95m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Edgewell Personal Care's Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Edgewell Personal Care's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, Edgewell Personal Care saw an exceptional 35% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Edgewell Personal Care's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 26%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is EPC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EPC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Edgewell Personal Care Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Edgewell Personal Care has a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (where it is retaining 71% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Edgewell Personal Care is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Edgewell Personal Care is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 21% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 9.7% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Edgewell Personal Care certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

