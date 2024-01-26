Edgewise Therapeutics Inc CFO R Carruthers Sells 90,000 Shares

R Carruthers, the CFO of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, has sold 90,000 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $15.78, valuing the sale at approximately $1,420,200.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders. The company's targeted approach is aimed at addressing the underlying causes of these diseases with precision medicine.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 91,336 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.

The insider transaction history for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 3 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year. This activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $15.78 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $1.451 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of its outstanding shares.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, interested parties can refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

