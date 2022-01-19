U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

EDITH Will Show the World the Real-World Application of Financial Products on Blockchain

EDITH Finance
·4 min read

MOSCOW, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDITH announces that it will provide better solutions for the application of financial products on blockchain. EDITH Finance covers almost all mainstream countries, such as EU, Russia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, China, Turkey, etc.

High Threshold

Many traditional investment institutions and banks have launched new financial products and investment services. Still, most ordinary income needs have no investment channels under the high threshold of conventional institutions that "dislike the poor and love the rich." The high asset management fees (1%-3%) of traditional investment services block the access of ordinary investors to investment channels.

Few compliant institutions

The hot cryptocurrency market is waiting for many investors on the sidelines. Still, the biggest problem is low-income countries and ordinary investors, the lack of formal channels, or compliant investment institutions offering access to cryptocurrencies.

Team Strength

The core team of the project comes from top global internet and financial companies, having served more than 200+ clients and partners covering many top liquidity providers. The main business involves brokerage front-end trading platform app, trader account management system, brokerage CRM system, back-end clearing bridge technology, asset management, banking and credit services, collective investment funds, risk management, custody and trust services, etc.

Compliance operation with capital injection backing from strong organizations

EDITH Finance holds a financial enforcement license and a certificate of legal registration and operation issued by MSB to legally conduct cryptocurrency trading business and engage in a range of related companies such as international remittances, foreign exchange, currency trading/transfer (including digital currencies/virtual currencies) within certain limits.

EDITH Finance has cooperated with a large number of well-known institutions. Implementation of different systems of management policies for several countries and regions. Multiple cross-management and participation of solid institutions ensure both the sustainability of EDITH and the high security of all digital asset exchanges participating in EDITH.

EDITH is considering access to more traditional investment institutions to create an open, inclusive, and high-net-worth cryptocurrency investment marketplace that serves all investors globally, ultimately achieving a paradigm shift in the investment space.

Innovative Investment Marketplace

EDITH attempts to map the reality of expensive and complex operational, financial products onto the blockchain, aiming to de-securitize, decentralize and make the whole process permanent. This is a task that only blockchain can accomplish and a real meaning of "blockchain" in the future world, which will be an exciting event anyway.

In years of economic research and practice, the project team has found that EDITH DAO will use three essential elements of finance (assets, investors, financiers). The team will use blockchain to build smart contracts related to these three aspects. EDITH asset management told community alliance described, project team, connected, will use NFT as proof at the dividend level and DAO level to solve all possible disputes and revenue distribution issues and achieve trust lessness.

EDITH creates connections between investors' money, the large blockchain community, and other blockchain project groups, allowing it to form a decentralized autonomous organization with a complete financial structure, which will enable EDITH to have a sound economic system by customizing a set of scalable rules that operate automatically without the involvement of a manager and allow revenue recycling. This will enable EDITH to be market scalable and future-proof. The operating profit will be distributed to all DAO participants proportionally according to the weights in the NFT.

A DAO with a global reach

EDITH will be an active and scalable global DAO in the future. EDITH DAO converts the popularity of the community built by the participants into actual revenue while allowing good project ideas to be better developed and good project teams to work on original projects instead of always spending a lot of time and money on marketing.

At the beginning of the project, the EDITH project team will be responsible for building the whole system, observing, and correcting it so that the entire project ecosystem becomes a complete DAO structure. It will withdraw from active intervention in the project when the ideal state is reached, and EDITH will serve as a typical case to show the world the real-world application of blockchain.

The goal of EDITH is to use smart contracts to complete the closure of the entire financial process and achieve a perfect combination of blockchain and community.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EdithFinance

Telegram: https://t.me/edithfinance_chat

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/edithfinance

Media Contact

Company name: EDITH Finance

Contact: Mark

Address: New Arbat Ave, 49, Moscow, Russia 139469

Email: support@edith.finance

Website: https://www.edith.finance/

SOURCE: EDITH Finance


