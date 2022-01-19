U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,580.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,303.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,258.00
    +52.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.80
    +4.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.15 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.35 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +3.08 (+16.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4940
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,963.32
    +145.46 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.65
    -13.74 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.12
    +20.57 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Edutainment Market expected to reach ~US$ 8.1 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read

Edutainment Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The edutainment market revenue totaled ~US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. The edutainment market is expected to reach ~US$ 8.1 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% for 2022 – 2032. According to the edutainment industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the Edutainment Market will increase at a healthy CAGR of 16.1% from 2022-2032.

Base year (2021) Market Value

US$ 1,626.7 Mn

Projected year (2032) Value

US$ 8,145.9 Mn

CAGR% (2022-2032)

16.1%

Top 5 Vendor Market Share

Around 30%

The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2022. As per FMI, rapid technological advancements and introduction of learning through entertainment have created prospects for edutainment.

Edutainment is helping to improve children's social skills by using children’s literature, practicing social overtures, and strengthening social & emotional education. It also enhances social-emotional well-being in youngsters by improving teachers’ social-emotional curriculum design and competence.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7563

The edutainment centers usually appeal to the 8 to 14 age group and their parents. This indicates penetration of deep youth population under the age of 14 in the Asia-Pacific and with rising incomes and expectations, parents are spending more on their children, which is expected to drive the edutainment market growth.

Indoor parks are both within greater reach and more profitable to most developers and operators as compared to outdoor theme parks due to which number of operators are launching new edutainment centers to attract the customers.

Furthermore, in 20th century children used to be much more physically active as compared to the present as they did not have access to video games, handheld gaming devices, computers or the Internet. But especially in recent years, the world is much more socially interactive and sophisticated, however, physical activity is an important habit for a healthy lifestyle. Thus, children and young adults are the most attractive demographics segment in the overall edutainment market.

Key Takeaways: Edutainment Market

  • By gaming type, the explorative segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for edutainment during the forecast period. However, the hybrid combination segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 19.0% through 2032.

  • By revenue source, the entry fees & tickets segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2022 & 2032.

  • Based on visitor demographics, children (0-12) segment is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period as most pre-school and kindergarten providers have realized that open-ended play in the right environment helps children develop and learn emotionally, cognitively, socially, and physically.

  • North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2022 & 2032.

  • The market in China is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 18.4% through 2032.

  • In India, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of close 23.6% over the next ten years.

“The key players of edutainment parks are focusing on investing on adding new features and new rides in the edutainment parks for boosting its capacity to serve customers and for enhancing the customer base,” says FMI analyst.

Inclination towards New Kinds of Edutainment to Propel the Sales

Soft modular play centers, operated on a pay-for-play basis, were the first incarnation of edutainment centers. They were based upon the mistaken idea that indoor, safe, physical play met the play needs of young children. Later centers were bigger and included rides, games, and passive entertainment including animatronics, which was basically more of the same. Some center operators looked to the early childhood education and children's museum industries.

Nowadays, new edutainment centers recognizes that all children are not alike, that kids come in different ages and levels of development, and represent distinct genders and cultures and experiences. This generation is based wholly on "actual" reality and high touch. It offers children a place with the tools they need to create their own magical worlds, where their imaginations rule and they can develop their minds, souls and bodies. As a result, the edutainment market is projected to register a noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7563

Footfall in Edutainment Centers is increasing with Changing Lifestyles

Entertainment choice of consumer are mostly focused on building a personal narrative and memorable experiences. New business models arise as entrepreneurs ride key trends within the market which is creating a dynamic environment for investment, and businesses that strike a chord among consumers and reach a level of scale can expect strong support. In developing markets, growth rates are estimated to be high as incomes of consumers is rising and available free time is increasing. Theme parks/ edutainment parks are also benefiting from rising incomes and the pivot to experience.

Rapid industrialization, increased disposable income and busy working schedules have significantly hampered the lifestyles of customers globally in the past few years. These changes in lifestyles have boosted the preference for spending quality time along with education, entertainment, food & beverages and other fun activities. This is among factors that are encouraging customers to visit edutainment centers for spending their leisure time, as well as for celebrations, adventure experiences, education etc. With these changing lifestyles, edutainment centers are offering more and more modern education and entertainment options for kids under one roof. This is among the key factors responsible for driving the edutainment market across the globe.

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Market value in 2022

US$ 1,827 Mn

Market CAGR 2022 to 2032

16.1%

Share of top 5 players

Around 30%

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product, Commercial Application and Region

Key Companies Profiled

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Ask For Country-Specific Data@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-country-specific/rep-gb-7563

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Delivery Tracking Platform Market: Delivery tracking platform market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Critical Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Critical infrastructure monitoring market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Converged Data Platform Market: According to latest research, Converged Data Platform market is estimated to witness the growth with an expected CAGR of around 15%.

Cloud Workload Protection Market: Cloud workload protection industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~24% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Campaign Management Software Market: The Campaign Management Software market would grow by more than 18.7% CAGR.

Arc Fault Detection Devices Market: The arc fault detection devices market is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Software-Defined Camera (SDC) Market: Software-Defined Camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Single Layer Capacitors Market: The single layer capacitors market is projected to grow at an expected CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Ring Laser Gyroscope Market: The ring laser gyroscope market is estimated to grow by more than 6.3% CAGR from 2021-2031 owing to increasing growth of aerospace and defense industry across the globe over the years.

Patient Health Management Market: The Patient Health Management market was valued US$ 23.8 Bn in 2020, and would grow by more than 12.3% CAGR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/edutainment-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/edutainment-market


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Oil Hits Fresh Seven-Year High as IEA Turns Bullish on Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looked tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images S

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Dwindling OPEC+ Spare Capacity Sets Oil Up for Sizzling Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in less than a month as subzero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNe

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Oil hits 2014 high after drone strike on UAE

    Oil prices passed $87 a barrel on Tuesday as supply falls short of demand.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • Why Toyota's Guidance Cut Could Be Bad News for EV Investors

    Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) said for months that it would be able to deliver 9 million vehicles in its current fiscal year ending on March 31 -- despite the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. Toyota said that tight chip supplies have forced it to cut its February production plan by about 150,000 vehicles. Toyota's announcement has some implications for investors in any automaker, old or new.

  • Georgian Citizens Forced to Stop Crypto Mining amidst Ongoing Energy Crisis

    An ongoing energy crisis puts Georgia on the Bitcoin mining map. The government attempts to curb Bitcoin mining follows an outright ban in Kosovo.

  • Permian Oil Production Reached Record High Last Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil production in the Permian Basin set a record in December as America’s most prolific shale patch leads the recovery in domestic output.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to Pie

  • Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

    Major international airlines rushed to rejig or cancel flights to the United States ahead of a 5G wireless rollout on Wednesday that has triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings that play a key role in bad-weather landings on some jets and airlines say the Boeing 777 is among models initially in the spotlight. Despite an announcement by AT&T and Verizon that they would pause the 5G rollout near airports, several airlines still cancelled flights or switched aircraft models.

  • Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring

    The geopolitical risk premium is soaring as fears of Russia invading Ukraine combine with recent reports of a Houthi drone attack on the UAE

  • Are Small-Caps Doomed and Big-Cap Techs the Future?

    Some investors have been commenting that small-caps are ultimately doomed because of too much debt, and the big-cap tech stocks are the future.

  • Restaurant industry: 'Big chains are definitely at an advantage now,' analyst says

    Bank of America Global Research Restaurants Analyst Sara Senatore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the inflation impacts on grocery and restaurant prices, restaurant stocks, and the outlook for the 2022 food industry.

  • Crude oil settles at its highest price since 2014 after Abu Dhabi oil facility attack

    Oil rallies on Tuesday, with fresh geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf prompting prices to settle at a more than seven-year high.

  • Chocolate Demand Recovery Expected to Drive Another Jump in Cocoa Processing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cocoa processing in Europe and North America probably climbed further in the fourth quarter, indicating stronger chocolate demand as economies continue to recover from the pandemic, Bloomberg surveys show.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Marke