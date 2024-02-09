On February 8, 2024, Heisz Stone, a director at Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), sold 7,056 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of heart valve therapies, hemodynamic monitoring systems, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,030 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 61 insider sells.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp were trading at $86.45 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $52.037 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.67, which is above the industry median of 27.19 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $86.45 and a GF Value of $117.06, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Director Heisz Stone Sells 7,056 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Director Heisz Stone Sells 7,056 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

